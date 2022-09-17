Read full article on original website
The New England Patriots have drawn plenty of concern about their offense following an underwhelming start to the season. Outside observers reportedly aren't the only ones who have their doubts. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Mike Giardi relayed an eye-raising quote from New England wide...
Tom Brady is not a happy man on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his offense have been stifled by the New Orleans Saints defense for most of the afternoon in Week 2. Brady took his frustrations out on his tablet. "Here comes Tom Brady. Saints frustrated him enough...
Michael Vick did not hold back today when discussing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During FS1's pregame coverage, Vick said Jones will have to "overcome coaching" in his second NFL season. “He’s gonna have to overcome coaching,” Vick said. “I think it’s going to be difficult for him going...
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Over the summer, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hinted that he’d consider coming out of retirement this season when he said “we’ll see” when asked what he’d do if Tom Brady gave him a call about returning to the field. Due to injuries and...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t think there’s a problem with his reported day off every Wednesday for the rest of the 2022 season. In the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady referenced the reports about him getting veteran rest every week. This means he is allowed to skip their Wednesday practices, not only to rest his body but also take it as a personal day to spend with his family. According to Brady, he feels he deserves that kind of break after more than two decades in the NFL.
