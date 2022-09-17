Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t think there’s a problem with his reported day off every Wednesday for the rest of the 2022 season. In the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady referenced the reports about him getting veteran rest every week. This means he is allowed to skip their Wednesday practices, not only to rest his body but also take it as a personal day to spend with his family. According to Brady, he feels he deserves that kind of break after more than two decades in the NFL.

