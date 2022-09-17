ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues

LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU volleyball hosts No. 20 Arkansas in SEC opener

LSU’s volleyball team opens the SEC portion of its schedule by hosting No. 20 Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (6-4) and Razorbacks (9-1) will be televised on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call. Free t-shirts will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

SEC releases LSU football schedule for 2023

Tigers will close season with five home games in last six weeks. A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerrag.com

William Weathers: LSU comeback win over Mississippi State another illustration of team’s resiliency, growth after three games

LSU football coach Brian Kelly said the origin could have come from difference sources. Start with the Tigers trailing 13-0 going into their final drive of the second quarter. After plenty of futility for 28 minutes, quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team 75 yards in seven plays and found Jaray Jenkins for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to go before halftime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Jay Ward named SEC’s Defensive Player of Week; Ojulari selected league’s lineman of week

LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor is the first of Ward’s career, while Ojulari has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Volleyball#Lsu Swept#Tigers
bizneworleans.com

Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
wrkf.org

Louisiana African American Heritage Trail is officially relaunched; here are the details

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined members of the Robert "Bob" Hicks family at the Hicks house in Bogalusa on August 11, 2022. The Hicks house was a hub for civil rights work from 1965-1968. The Bogalusa Civic and Voters League and the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice regularly held meetings there. From left to right are Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser; Barbara Hicks Collins, daughter; Valeira Hicks, wife of the late Robert Hicks; and, Charles Hicks, son.
LOUISIANA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Watching Invest 98L closely

! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy