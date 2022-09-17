Read full article on original website
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
First practice for LSU women’s basketball team open to public next Monday
Second-year coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team will begin practice next Monday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m. which will be open to the public at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fans planning to attend Monday’s open practice will be able to enter the PMAC through the...
LSU volleyball hosts No. 20 Arkansas in SEC opener
LSU’s volleyball team opens the SEC portion of its schedule by hosting No. 20 Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (6-4) and Razorbacks (9-1) will be televised on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call. Free t-shirts will...
SEC releases LSU football schedule for 2023
Tigers will close season with five home games in last six weeks. A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14...
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
William Weathers: LSU comeback win over Mississippi State another illustration of team’s resiliency, growth after three games
LSU football coach Brian Kelly said the origin could have come from difference sources. Start with the Tigers trailing 13-0 going into their final drive of the second quarter. After plenty of futility for 28 minutes, quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team 75 yards in seven plays and found Jaray Jenkins for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to go before halftime.
LSU’s Jay Ward named SEC’s Defensive Player of Week; Ojulari selected league’s lineman of week
LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor is the first of Ward’s career, while Ojulari has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
LSU AgCenter: A comprehensive guide to herb gardening in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU AgCenter has compiled a detailed overview of everything you might want to know about growing herbs in Louisiana for those that might be looking to add some to their garden. You can find a downloadable PDF of the guide HERE. History of Herbs.
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
Louisiana African American Heritage Trail is officially relaunched; here are the details
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined members of the Robert "Bob" Hicks family at the Hicks house in Bogalusa on August 11, 2022. The Hicks house was a hub for civil rights work from 1965-1968. The Bogalusa Civic and Voters League and the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice regularly held meetings there. From left to right are Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser; Barbara Hicks Collins, daughter; Valeira Hicks, wife of the late Robert Hicks; and, Charles Hicks, son.
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
Watching Invest 98L closely
! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
