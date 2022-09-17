LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor is the first of Ward’s career, while Ojulari has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO