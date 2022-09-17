Read full article on original website
LSU volleyball hosts No. 20 Arkansas in SEC opener
LSU’s volleyball team opens the SEC portion of its schedule by hosting No. 20 Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (6-4) and Razorbacks (9-1) will be televised on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call. Free t-shirts will...
SEC releases LSU football schedule for 2023
Tigers will close season with five home games in last six weeks. A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14...
No. 4 LSU gymnastics releases 2023 schedule
LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark announced his team’s schedule for the 2023 season on Monday that will begin on the road on January 6 in Salt Lake City. The schedule features five home meets and six away meets. “This years schedule is exciting, tough, and full of great...
William Weathers: LSU comeback win over Mississippi State another illustration of team’s resiliency, growth after three games
LSU football coach Brian Kelly said the origin could have come from difference sources. Start with the Tigers trailing 13-0 going into their final drive of the second quarter. After plenty of futility for 28 minutes, quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team 75 yards in seven plays and found Jaray Jenkins for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to go before halftime.
LSU’s Jay Ward named SEC’s Defensive Player of Week; Ojulari selected league’s lineman of week
LSU’s Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performance in the 31-16 win over Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Ward, who plays both safety and nickel back, is this week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor is the first of Ward’s career, while Ojulari has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.
