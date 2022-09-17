Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis. The Citation line Cessna passenger jet skidded on its belly down the airport’s primary runway, sparking a fire, said Ben Shearer, public information officer for the Pasco Fire Department.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital lost millions during first part of 2022
Unprecedented. Massive. Unsustainable. These words have been used to describe the financial crisis facing hospitals in the Yakima Valley, the state of Washington and the nation for the first portion of 2022. Quarterly reports filed with the state’s Department of Health by Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials have added a...
Yakima Herald Republic
New estimate for number of WA residents eligible for student loan forgiveness
Nearly 700,000 Washingtonians are eligible for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program, with the majority of them Pell Grant recipients, according to an estimate the White House released Tuesday. In Washington state, as of March, nearly 783,000 residents hold $28.2 billion in outstanding federal student loans. Nearly half...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
Sep. 18—Franklin County prosecutors don't want a Tri-Cities judge recently acquitted of domestic violence to handle dozens of their cases. Last week deputy prosecutors filed paperwork in all of their child support and paternity cases to prevent Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg from making any rulings. In all, attorneys...
Yakima Herald Republic
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A defiant Alex Jones showed up at a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday and hurled insults at the judge overseeing a trial to determine how much he owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. Jones spent just a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kentucky school shooter parole decision delayed until Monday
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.
