Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Queen's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, 14, displays a maturity above his years as he joins his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins to stand vigil at Westminster Hall
The Queen's grandson James Viscount Severn looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall, displaying a maturity beyond his 14 years. Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm, where they held a first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late...
Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen
The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
Popculture
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Her Funeral
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many have paid tribute and honored the late Royal, including her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. According to PEOPLE, during the pre-funeral procession, the new Princess of Wales wore a pearl and diamond leaf brooch, which once belonged to The Queen. Notably, Middleton also wore the brooch during a trip to Belgium in 2017.
Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
King Charles sat in the spot previously used by his mother at the Queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel The empty seat in front of King Charles has a significant meaning. Viewers noticed an empty seat in front of the new monarch inside St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's committal service on Monday. The chair is not to honor any other fallen members of the royal family, as some have speculated, however. The chair in front of the monarch is always kept open in these situations so that the monarch can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Charles in Tears as Royals Sing 'God Save The King' During Queen's Funeral
King Charles III shed tears while members of the royal family and congregation at the committal service for the body of Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday, with the monarch being visibly moved while "God Save The King" was sung in its closing stages. The 73-year-old king was shown...
The royals weep for their Queen: Camilla and six of Elizabeth's grandchildren watch on tearfully at Westminster Hall as King Charles and his siblings hold vigil in memory of Her Late Majesty
Members of the royal family were pictured looking solemn and emotional as they watched the Queen's children guard her coffin in a vigil on Friday night. King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward repeated their ceremonial Vigil of Princes that they had first carried out at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as their mother the Queen lies in state.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles III grieved his mother Queen Elizabeth II from the same seat she sat alone in during Prince Philip's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle. Her son King Charles III sat in the same place as the late monarch, just 17 months apart. The Queen was famously photographed sitting alone during her husband Prince Philip's funeral last year.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
The significance of Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral service is taking place
The Queen’s funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September, in the same venue where she was married and crowned. It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.
How Queen Elizabeth II Prepared Charles to Be King
Queen Elizabeth made her wishes clear of who should succeed her back in 2018 when she made a personal request that Charles be King.
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral took place on the morning of Monday, September 19, 2022 inside Westminster Abbey where she was married on November 20, 1947, and was crowned on June 2, 1953, sixteen months after she became queen on February 6, 1952. The monarch died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Marches, vigils, and many other events took place between her death and her funeral.
King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony
A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Comments / 0