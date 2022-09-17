Read full article on original website
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
prospectornow.com
Knights beat Maine South in thrilling final moments
On Thursday, September 15th, the Knight’s football team faced off against the #8 ranked team in the state, Maine South. Maine South got the early lead, scoring the first touchdown. However the Knights quickly responded. Quarterback Brad Vierneisel connected an 83-yard pass to Northwestern commit Frank Covey. This put the Knight up 7-6. By the end of the first half, Prospect had the lead 27-13.
depauliaonline.com
Whispers at Wintrust: Men’s basketball looks to up attendance from last in Big East
The DePaul men’s basketball team is on the verge of returning to relevance, whether that starts off with winning the Big East, landing highly-touted national recruits, or even solidifying a sustainable winning culture under second year head coach Tony Stubblefield. DePaul is a basketball school, so the last thing...
Austin Weekly News
West Siders talk going fishing in Columbus Park’s Lagoon
This is the first in a series of reported pieces on overlooked and under-appreciated gems on the city’s West Side. If you have any ideas for other overlooked places you’d like us to report on, email shanel@growingcommunitymedia.org. Denise Dean drove around for hours last week with her 85-year-old...
rejournals.com
The Badger State has earned a spot next to Chicago and Northwest Indiana as the region’s most highly regarded. But why?
Developers continue to flock to Southern Wisconsin because of its low taxes and business-friendly climate. But why else has the market been quick to gain traction? And what sets it apart?. Chicago Industrial Properties recently spoke with HSA Commercial Real Estate CEO & Vice Chairman Robert Smietana and JLL Senior...
mahoningmatters.com
LIV Golf Chicago Final Prize Money, Payouts
LIV Golf played its fifth of eight events at Rich Harvest Farms. LIV Golf wrapped up its fifth event on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, again awarding $4 million to the winner from a $20 million individual purse. Below are prize money amounts for all 48 places, this...
Golf.com
LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Kegs Of Fireball Whisky Now Available In Illinois, Cheers!
Can you recall when Fireball whisky became a thing, meaning when it became popular? The whiskey that is the more attractive sibling of Malort, tastewise, was launched in the United States in 2001. It wasn't until elder millennials (zennials) stumbled upon it in 2011 that it became trendy. There's A...
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
As West Chicago Cleans The Last Of Its Nuclear Contamination, Residents Exposed Say ‘It’s Not Over’
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was...
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.
I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?
Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
wjol.com
Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
sloopin.com
A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street
We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
wjol.com
Car Rammed Into Front of Crete Gun Store as Part of Robbery
File Photo (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Crete gun store on Tuesday morning. It was at 2:30 am that Crete Police were called to Asgard Arms on First Street for an attempted robbery. Officers on the scene reported that a car had run into the front of the store. Video surveillance showed that five suspects used the vehicle to ram into the building and break in. The suspects entered the store and ran off with several items although early indications are that no guns or ammo were taken. The investigation also determined that the car used in the robbery was stolen from Chicago.
