ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince Harry 'Humiliated' The Queen's Initials Were Removed From His Military Uniform — Disgraced Prince Andrew Allowed To Keep His

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFBFk_0i0ZwLY000
Source: mega

Prince Harry dutifully stood guard by Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday, September 17, but there was something missing from his attire.

The Duke of Sussex has been heartbroken since the passing of his grandmother and the Royal Family seemingly added insult to injury by ordering the removal of Her Majesty's "ER" initials from his military uniform. However, disgraced Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the special letters.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4rGD_0i0ZwLY000
Source: mega

The royal cypher is worn by those presently "in service" of the reigning monarch. The removal of the initials is believed to be a fairly typical uniform regulation, however, Harry was said to be "devastated" when he found out about the change.

The Duke of Sussex is a military veteran who served in the British Army for 10 years, including deploying on two tours to Afghanistan.

While he is no longer in the military and has since left his royal duties to seek a new life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children, Archie and Lilibet, he continues to work directly with charity efforts for servicemen and women. Shortly before leaving the military, Harry launched the Invictus games in 2014, which supports wounded, injured and sick active duty servicemembers as well as veterans.

"He is heartbroken," a friend revealed in a recent interview. "To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMjA4_0i0ZwLY000
Source: mega

The snub appeared especially pointed as Andrew was allowed to keep his mother's letters on his own uniform, despite losing his military titles and royal patronages amid the Virginia Giuffre scandal.

The Duke of York, who was known to have a close affiliation with both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with Giuffre when she was only 17-years-old. He reached a settlement in the case earlier this year. Although the sum was not disclosed, it is believed to be around $10 million.

Following being stripped of his titles, Andrew also lost his annual Navy pension of over $20,000.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7ofS_0i0ZwLY000
Source: mega

The friend spoke to The Sunday Times.

Comments / 54

ONE MANS OPINION
4d ago

Prince Harry served 2 tours in a war zone.. He earned the right to wear the military uniform. Unlike all the clowns in the Royal lineage They love dressing up in full military attire and playing their role of toy soldiers.

Reply(14)
22
Penny Campbell
4d ago

I believe two tours in a war should be afforded a little leeway when it comes to Harry wearing his uniform. and the initials should've been left on

Reply
7
bren
4d ago

Daddy Charles days will be numbered, he's wrong for treating his son like this. Let him mourn his grandmother in peace!! It doesn't matter who he married or where he lives that was still his grandmother.

Reply(3)
7
Related
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Military Uniform#Veteran#Disgraced#Uk#The British Army#Invictus
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

75K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy