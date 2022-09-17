Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Texas Sports
No. 20 Soccer’s Byars named Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas – Following a weekend that saw her score four combined goals and dish an assist in match-ups against Texas Southern and UCF, Texas soccer sophomore forward Trinity Byars has been rewarded for her efforts with a selection as the Big 12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20.
Texas Sports
No. 22/19 Football preview: at Texas Tech
The Longhorns play on the road for the first time this season at Texas Tech on Saturday. TV: ESPN (Dave Fleimming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon) Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews) National Radio: Compass Media Network (TJ Rivers, Tiki Barber) Spanish Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Dr....
Texas Sports
No. 22/19 Football’s Roschon Johnson named to Hornung Award Honor Roll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas running back Roschon Johnson was name to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Tuesday. Johnson, a native of Port Neches, Texas, carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards, tallied three receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown, accounting for seven first downs (six rushing, one receiving) in Saturday's 41-20 sin over UTSA. He also took snaps when the Longhorns lined up in the wildcat formation.
Texas Sports
No. 22/19 Football’s Barron named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football junior DB Jahdae Barron has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. It marked the first conference honor of Barron's career. An Austin, Texas native, Barron recorded his first career interception in Saturday's comeback victory over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Sports
No. 22/19 Football vs. West Virginia announced as six-day selection
AUSTIN, Texas – Kickoff for Texas Football's Oct. 1 game versus West Virginia was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be broadcast by either ESPN or FOX from inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The official announcement will come after this weekend's games have been completed.
Texas Sports
Women’s Golf heads to “Mo” Morial Invitational
AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 15 University of Texas women's golf team, coming off their second place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the season will continue things this week at the "Mo" Morial Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M. Teams will play a total of 54 holes at...
Comments / 0