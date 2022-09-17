ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Soccer’s Byars named Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – Following a weekend that saw her score four combined goals and dish an assist in match-ups against Texas Southern and UCF, Texas soccer sophomore forward Trinity Byars has been rewarded for her efforts with a selection as the Big 12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20.
No. 22/19 Football preview: at Texas Tech

The Longhorns play on the road for the first time this season at Texas Tech on Saturday. TV: ESPN (Dave Fleimming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon) Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews) National Radio: Compass Media Network (TJ Rivers, Tiki Barber) Spanish Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Dr....
No. 22/19 Football’s Roschon Johnson named to Hornung Award Honor Roll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas running back Roschon Johnson was name to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Tuesday. Johnson, a native of Port Neches, Texas, carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards, tallied three receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown, accounting for seven first downs (six rushing, one receiving) in Saturday's 41-20 sin over UTSA. He also took snaps when the Longhorns lined up in the wildcat formation.
No. 22/19 Football’s Barron named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football junior DB Jahdae Barron has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. It marked the first conference honor of Barron's career. An Austin, Texas native, Barron recorded his first career interception in Saturday's comeback victory over...
No. 22/19 Football vs. West Virginia announced as six-day selection

AUSTIN, Texas – Kickoff for Texas Football's Oct. 1 game versus West Virginia was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be broadcast by either ESPN or FOX from inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The official announcement will come after this weekend's games have been completed.
Women’s Golf heads to “Mo” Morial Invitational

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 15 University of Texas women's golf team, coming off their second place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the season will continue things this week at the "Mo" Morial Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M. Teams will play a total of 54 holes at...
