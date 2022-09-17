LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas running back Roschon Johnson was name to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Tuesday. Johnson, a native of Port Neches, Texas, carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards, tallied three receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown, accounting for seven first downs (six rushing, one receiving) in Saturday's 41-20 sin over UTSA. He also took snaps when the Longhorns lined up in the wildcat formation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO