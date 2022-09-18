ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Lorenzo Insigne and his six-month pregnant wife Genny reportedly lose their unborn baby - with Toronto star returning to action tonight after missing Atlanta defeat

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Toronto star Lorenzo Insigne made his first appearance for Toronto since September 5, with reports suggesting he and his 'six-month pregnant' wife, Genny, recently lost their unborn baby.

The MLS team revealed the striker, who joined the club in the summer, was excused from duties due to a 'personal family situation' last Friday.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday the Insigne's lost their unborn baby, who would have been their third child together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJGEf_0i0ZSmBN00
Lorenzo Insigne suffered a terrible loss per reports, before returning to training this week

The report claims the Italian international's wife was six months pregnant before the tragic loss.

Insigne returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Canada's The Sports Network, after missing the team's 4-2 loss to Atlanta last Saturday.

Per the report, fellow Italian Domenico Criscito also skipped training on September 8 'to support Lorenzo and his family.'

Insigne has been left out of Italy's squad for the upcoming Nations League matches but returned to Toronto's starting line-up tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjA77_0i0ZSmBN00
Insigne seemed to celebrate the pregnancy after scoring last month, putting ball under shirt

Though it wasn't the happiest of returns with the Canadians significantly humbled by the home team, 4-0.

Insigne played the entire 90 minutes as Toronto continued their recent struggles, who are now winless in four games.

During a game vs. Nashville last month, the Italian seemed to celebrate the pregnancy following a wonder strike, putting the ball under his shirt and sucking his thumb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvsBN_0i0ZSmBN00
Insigne beat two defenders and escaped a third before firing into the Nashville net last month

Since joining Toronto in July, Insigne has scored six goals and amassed two assists.

Prior to arriving in the MLS, Insigne was a force for his boyhood club, Napoli. The diminutive winger made 337 appearances and 96 goals.

The couple married a decade ago, in 2012, and already have two sons together, Carmine and Christian, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F7Pt_0i0ZSmBN00
Insigne scored 96 times during a 12-year period with his boyhood club, Serie A side, Napoli

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence on his summer of turmoil at Barcelona as he insists he 'always wanted to stay' at the Spanish giants despite their desire to sell him - but admits his ideas 'clashed' with the club's amid Man United interest

Frankie de Jong has broken his silence on the Manchester United transfer saga that dominated the summer and revealed he never wanted to move to Old Trafford. The Dutch star was incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's number one target, and at one point had agreed a fee with Barcelona to bring De Jong to the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Charlie Adam announces his retirement at 36 in a heartfelt Instagram post after a 20-year career that saw him win 36 Scotland caps... with the former Liverpool and Stoke man now looking to 'move into coaching'

Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from football, with the former Scotland international midfielder instead turning his attention to his coaching career, bringing an end to a 20-year career. The 36-year-old played 26 times for his country, and had spells at Rangers, Liverpool, Stoke City and Dundee, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Domenico Criscito
Daily Mail

'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media

Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ted Lasso's in the game! EA Sports reveal beloved fictional coach and his AFC Richmond team will be included in FIFA 23... as Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright and Jack Grealish announce the news in hilarious clip

Beloved fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be in the game, battling it out against the Premier League elite in FIFA 23, EA has announced. The fictional team based in Greater London, UK, is the subject of the hit, Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series in which Lasso, a college football coach from the United States, is hired as a Premier League manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 ahead of Turkey now has only SIX stadiums in England in the running with Anfield, the Emirates Stadium and Elland Road missing out on hosting duties... with MK Dons' stadium a surprise inclusion

The UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 is set to include just six stadiums in England - with some big name grounds missing out. According to The Times, Anfield, the Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Elland Road are big omissions from the shortlist of stadiums set to host during Euro 2028, which may come as a surprise to many.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Atlanta#Italian#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#The Sports Network#Nations League#Canadians
Daily Mail

Essendon 'hold second interview with Adam Yze for coaching vacancy as Melbourne begin search for his replacement' in bitter blow for James Hird with club legend seeking return after controversial drugs scandal

Adam Yze leads the race to land the Essendon coaching vacancy after holding a second round of talks with the AFL club, reports claim. The Melbourne assistant coach sat down with a selection panel on Wednesday for a second time as the Bombers move closer to finding Ben Rutten's replacement for 2023.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

609K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy