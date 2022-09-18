Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Announces Entire 2022-23 Schedule
CHATTANOOGA --- Travel plans, commence. The schedule is here. The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball program and first-year head coach Dan Earl have finalized the entire 2022-23 schedule, which includes 13 non-conference contests with seven of them occurring inside McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga opens the season on the road at College of...
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Week 4 Presser with More Weekly Honors
CHATTANOOGA---The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continued preparation this morning for Thursday's matchup at Illinois. The day's events included morning practice, the weekly press conference and what is becoming a recurring theme, more player honors. Starting with the latter…quarterback Preston Hutchinson repeated as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the...
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Week 4 Preview, Short Week Prep for Illinois
GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESSER | MONDAY PRIMER | SCHEDULE | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed to prime time. It's a short week with this Thursday's kickoff at Illinois. It's a tall enough order with playing two games over the space of a six-day span, the Mocs head into unfamiliar territory with their first meeting with a Big Ten opponent.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Women’s Golf Closes Well in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team saved their best for last shooting 2-over 286 in the final round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The squad shot 880 for the 54 holes at Cherokee Country Club. That final tally tied for sixth lowest of the day and moved the Mocs past BYU into 11th place.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
gomocs.com
Soccer Falls on the Road at No. 11 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --- The Chattanooga Mocs fell 6-0 Sunday night to 11th-ranked Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex in the non-conference finale for both teams. Chattanooga falls to 2-3-2 on the year while the Tide improve to 8-1-1 overall and are 1-0 in SEC play after defeating #5 South Carolina on Thursday.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
Alabama man goes viral for insisting Target’s Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas hit different
One Alabama man has gone viral for his take on an oldie but goodie. TikToker Roderick (@rodericks.world) hit people with a stroll down memory lane at, of all places, Target. “Y’all know what I got a taste for? A personal pan Pizza Hut pizza from Target,” he said in the short video.
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
fox17.com
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
