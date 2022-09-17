ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
City
Waynesburg, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Akron, PA
City
Lakewood, PA
City
Akron, OH
Waynesburg, PA
Sports
City
Waynesburg, PA
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Sports
smokingmusket.com

Is Thursday a “Must-Win” For Neal Brown

The West Virginia Mountaineers are nearing the end of their non-conference slate and looming ahead is a mid-week, road, night game against a traditional rival and a game that could potentially turn the tide of the 2022 season either in favor or against the embattled head coach. So, is Thursday a “must-win” for the head coach?
MORGANTOWN, WV
bwyellowjackets.com

Catch Tonight's Third Episode of the 2022-23 Athletics Roadshow

BEREA, Ohio -- Fans can tune into tonight's third episode of the 2022-23 Baldwin Wallace University Athletics Roadshow hosted by Brendan Gulick live from Mike's Bar and Grill in downtown Berea at 7:30 p.m. On this episode, Gulick will kickoff the show with a recap of last week's events. He...
BEREA, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial

A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Young
wvncc.edu

Wheeling Transfer Tuesday - WVU

West Virginia University will be available to talk with WVNCC students about any questions regarding WVU, transferability, graduation, careers, and more. WVU staff will be available by Zoom and in-person in the Wheeling Campus Action Center. Stop by and get some WVU swag!. Visit the Wheeling Campus Action Center. Meeting...
WHEELING, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
MORGANTOWN, WV
touropia.com

12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV

The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The John F Wiley Stadium
scenicstates.com

Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy