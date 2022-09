TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --- The Chattanooga Mocs fell 6-0 Sunday night to 11th-ranked Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex in the non-conference finale for both teams. Chattanooga falls to 2-3-2 on the year while the Tide improve to 8-1-1 overall and are 1-0 in SEC play after defeating #5 South Carolina on Thursday.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO