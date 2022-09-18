ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave.

It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October.

Of the 1,300 who went on leave for a year, 450 agreed to show proof of vaccination by September 5.

The rest are 'deemed to have voluntarily resigned.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bay0w_0i0ZJA1400
The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides after they refused to show proof of getting the COVID vaccine (file photo from November 2021)

The 450 who received a shot, consisting of 225 teachers and 135 paraprofessionals, are now 'returning to their prior schools or work locations,' DOE officials told The New York Post.

About 1,950 staffers have now been terminated from the department since the vaccine mandate was introduced on October 29, 2021.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams never lifted the vaccine mandate despite for city schools despite other cities and states dropping such requirements as the CDC relaxed its covid guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S35L8_0i0ZJA1400
Despite protests, in total, the City has fired more than 2,600 municipal workers who were not fully vaccinated. Pictured, municipal workers of the city marched against vaccination mandate last October

In total, the City has fired more than 2,600 municipal workers who were not fully vaccinated.

One teacher, Rachelle Garcia, told The Post how she had worked as a school teacher in Brooklyn for 15 years including in-person during the pandemic.

Garcia refused to get vaccinated and took leave after her requests for a religious exemption were denied.

'I really put my eggs in one basket, hoping and praying that at the last minute our mayor would turn everything around in time for me to go back to work,' she said.

'I'm angry, I'm hurt, to be cast aside like I was nothing. Because I couldn't give a proper goodbye to my students, other teachers told me they kept asking, "When is Ms. Garcia coming back?" That made me cry so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrS6n_0i0ZJA1400
Dozens of New York City teachers staged a protest last October as the COVID-19 vaccination mandate went into effect

Last October, dozens of New York City teachers staged a protest on as then-Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 vaccination mandate went into effect, spurring some 18,000 educators to get inoculated just before the deadline.

Protesters held signs that read 'Resist medical tyranny!' and 'My body, my choice' in front of a Department of Education building in downtown Brooklyn.

One protester held a sign comparing anti-mandate demonstrators to Rosa Parks, the civil rights icon who refused to sit in the back of the bus in the segregated South in the mid-1950s.

Almost one year on, Mayor Adams had publicly scolded office workers criticizing them for staying 'home in your pajamas all day.'

Adams said the continuation of remote work was worsening the city’s income divide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUpB7_0i0ZJA1400
Protesters held signs that read 'Resist medical tyranny!' and 'My body, my choice' in front of a Department of Education building in downtown Brooklyn in October 2021

‘"Time to come back." I’m really happy to hear corporate leaders starting to say that,” Adams said after Labor Day.

A number of Wall Street banks had been pushing for a return to the office since last year with the calls growing stronger leading some to loosen their Covid-19 restrictions.

Goldman Sachs requires its 10,000 New York City employees to come into the office five days a week with workers no longer needing to wear masks or test for covid in order to come into their offices.j

The new CDC guidelines state individuals no longer need to quarantine if they’ve been in close contact with somebody who has COVID-19 and no longer recommends social distancing.

Individuals who do not have symptoms or those whose symptoms are improving can end their isolation after five days, according to the new guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5kNF_0i0ZJA1400
Dozens of protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge last fall denouncing the vaccine mandate which went into effect

Comments / 249

Maria Silva
2d ago

Sure fire teachers and teacher’s aids, meanwhile you are taking, welcoming and housing hundred of illegals with no vaccinations… that make a lot of sense, idiots

Reply(12)
181
Shanna Powers
2d ago

unbelievable that at this point they r still allowed to force this on anyone. clearly it is no longer necessary. nevermind the fact that it doesn't work or that so many people have had adverse reactions to it. this is insanity that nobody is stopping this!!! shame on all teachers and their unions for not sticking together because had they done so, there is nothing the government could have done. they certainly couldn't have fired all of them. same with fire and police and just everyone in general. this never should have been allowed to happen

Reply(13)
79
TWPPYO
2d ago

They let criminals stay out of jail, yet they terminate people who don't want to take an ineffective, experimental, side effect prone, drug

Reply(2)
47
 

