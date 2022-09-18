Read full article on original website
Ohio apartment complex turns to DNA testing to find out what dog pooped
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s something to bark about at a Dublin apartment complex where a dog DNA program gets pet owners to pick up the poop — or face a hefty fine. It’s a high-tech solution to that unpleasant squish: a company that DNA matches a dog’s waste to a saliva mouth swab on […]
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents are set to appear in court Wednesday. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and...
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
WFMJ.com
Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home
Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Hundreds of Scarecrows Are Taking Over Fairfield County for the ‘Trail of Scarecrows’
Starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to enjoy this either adorable or haunting event, depending on how you feel about anthropomorphic hay.
‘Suspicious’ body found in Ohio home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
WCPO
3 people in custody after children found in 'deplorable' conditions at Ohio home
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Three people are in custody after law enforcement officials found one child locked inside a bug-ridden cage and another child holding a methamphetamine pipe inside a Hocking County home. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff's Office and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team executed...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
High schooler makes $250,000 donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio high school student is making a major donation to fight pediatric cancer, based on her own experience with it. Natalie Gray, a freshman at Olentangy Liberty High School, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in July 2021. It was a condition she said only 50% of children […]
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
crawfordcountynow.com
This weeks Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Nicole Myers—46 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Myers is wanted for escape. She has ties to the Mansfield area. Marcus...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
