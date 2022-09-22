International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

It’s turning out to be a big year for women’s soccer in England. Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Tottenham set a new Women’s Super League record for attendance, with 47,367 taking in Saturday’s match at Emirates Stadium. That figure broke the old WSL record of 38,262, set in 2019 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal announced during the game that they’d sold 53,737 tickets. The game itself gave the red side of north London plenty to cheer about. England’s Beth Mead opened the scoring in the fifth minute, while Vivianne Miedema struck just before halftime. Brazilian international Rafaelle ended any real hope of a comeback...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO