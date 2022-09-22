ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDjWJ_0i0ZGUof00

Fixtures and schedule for UEFA Nations League and friendly matches involving Liverpool players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As domestic leagues take a break, a whole host of Liverpool players will be representing their national teams and we can bring you all the fixtures involving Reds squad members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQQo3_0i0ZGUof00

IMAGO / Photosport

Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Poland v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Friday, 23rd September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm    Iran v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:30pm    Brazil v Ghana - (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

TBD          Egypt v Nigeria (Mohamed Salah)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm    Italy v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Saturday, 24th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm      Czech Republic v Portugal (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

5:00pm     Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Conor Bradley)

7:45pm     Cyprus v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

Sunday, 25th September 2022

Friendlies

12:30am    Colombia v Guatemala (Luis Diaz)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Netherlands v Belgium (Virgil van Dijk)

Monday, 26th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm     England v Germany (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Tuesday, 27th September 2022

Friendlies

3:00am     Mexico v Colombia (Luis Diaz)

5:00pm     Canada v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:00pm     Egypt v Liberia (Mohamed Salah)

7:30pm     Brazil v Tunisia (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm     Portugal v Spain (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

7:45pm     Greece v Northern Ireland (Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
BBC

Jonny Evans hungry for more with Northern Ireland as 100th cap approaches

Jonny Evans says he intends to continue playing international football for "as long as I can" as he approaches his 100th Northern Ireland cap. The centre-back is set to become the country's fourth male centurion against Greece on Tuesday. The milestone will come 16 years after his debut in the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Czech Republic#Reds#Imago#Friendlies#Uefa Nations League A#Libe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arsenal breaks WSL record, with 47,367 in attendance for 4-0 rout over Tottenham

It’s turning out to be a big year for women’s soccer in England. Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Tottenham set a new Women’s Super League record for attendance, with 47,367 taking in Saturday’s match at Emirates Stadium. That figure broke the old WSL record of 38,262, set in 2019 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal announced during the game that they’d sold 53,737 tickets. The game itself gave the red side of north London plenty to cheer about. England’s Beth Mead opened the scoring in the fifth minute, while Vivianne Miedema struck just before halftime. Brazilian international Rafaelle ended any real hope of a comeback...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report

Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy