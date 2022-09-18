Read full article on original website
Matson's match winner nets her Wildcat of the Week honors
Chico State striker Piper Matson scored the match-winning goal in the Wildcats' 1-0 win against Cal Poly Humboldt Saturday at University Soccer Stadium. Matson ripped home Susanna Garcia's cross with her right boot from the top of the 6-yard box for the lone goal of the match and Matson's first as a Wildcat.
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
Chico State Chief of University Police hit with allegations of racism in workplace
Chico State Interim Chief of Police Christopher Nicodemus has been named in a court filing from Sept. 15, alleging accusations of racist bullying against several current and former members of Oroville Police Department (OPD). In the filing, the plaintiff, former officer Michael Sears, alleges that then lieutenant Nicodemus made negative...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
PG&E worker uninjured by electric flashover, cause of Sunday outages determined
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - A PG&E worker who was working at a pole with an osprey nest was not injured by an electric flashover Sunday morning near Hamilton City, according to the utility company. PG&E said the man was working at the pole on Canal Road due to an outage...
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
Yuba City man dies after crash on southbound Hwy. 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree off of southbound Highway 99 Tuesday.
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
Officer Juan Valencia Injured, Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]
DUI Driver Detained after Red Light Collision near Broadway Street. The collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m., near Broadway Street in downtown Chico. According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Nissan driven by 25-year-old Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba failed to stop at a red light on Broadway Street. There, Diaz-Ruvalcaba colluded with Valencia who was driving west on Highway 32.
Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police
OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
Gang member arrested on suspicion of narcotics and gun possession
Originally Published By: Yuba City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 30th, 2022, members of the Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) arrested SGE blood gang member, Jakiem Gerard Halstead after he agreed to sell undercover narcotic agents’ cocaine in the Walmart parking lot. Halstead, who was in possession of the cocaine during the arrest was booked into the Sutter County Jail on August 30th, 2022. NET-5 Agents continued the investigation and developed information indicating Halstead had been supplied the cocaine he possessed for sale by fellow Blood gang member Rayshon Bishop (46 years old of Yuba City). NET-5 Agents obtained a search warrant for two residences in Yuba City believed to be under the dominion and control of Bishop.
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
