ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
heraldadvocate.com

MEMS to go virtual on Wednesday, Thursday due to maintenance issue

A maintenance issue at McColl Elementary Middle School has resulted in students going virtual on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22. Connie Anderson, director of communications for Marlboro County School District, said McColl Elementary Middle School is the only school impacted by this maintenance issue and will be the only school going virtual.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

County has digital sign on Broad Street

If you have traveled down Broad Street in Bennettsville near the railroad track, you have probably noticed a new digital sign. Marlboro County Council members Ken Stroman and Dr. Damien Johnson spearheaded the effort to bring the sign to fruition. Last year, Stroman said he and Johnson were coming back...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
Bennettsville, SC
Government
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Education
Marlboro County, SC
Government
City
Mccoll, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Linus Elementary#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Clio Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMBF

Police release surveillance pictures of suspect vehicle in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy