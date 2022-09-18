Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
MEMS to go virtual on Wednesday, Thursday due to maintenance issue
A maintenance issue at McColl Elementary Middle School has resulted in students going virtual on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22. Connie Anderson, director of communications for Marlboro County School District, said McColl Elementary Middle School is the only school impacted by this maintenance issue and will be the only school going virtual.
WMBF
McColl Elementary Middle School to go virtual for 2 days due to maintenance issue
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A maintenance issue is forcing one school in Marlboro County to go virtual for the next two days. The Marlboro County School District announced that McColl Elementary Middle School will be virtual on Wednesday and Thursday because of a water leaked that has to be fixed at the school.
heraldadvocate.com
County has digital sign on Broad Street
If you have traveled down Broad Street in Bennettsville near the railroad track, you have probably noticed a new digital sign. Marlboro County Council members Ken Stroman and Dr. Damien Johnson spearheaded the effort to bring the sign to fruition. Last year, Stroman said he and Johnson were coming back...
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
wpde.com
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy resigning from job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
Feds: Carolina Pines RV Resort manager issued nearly $1 million in fraudulent refunds to himself
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Pines RV Resort manager has been indicted for a nearly $1 million scheme in which he’s accused of issuing fraudulent refunds to himself, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Troy Benjamin Bittner, 53, of Myrtle Beach, was indicted on five counts by a federal grand jury in Florence, […]
columbuscountynews.com
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
wpde.com
'Who is sick enough to do that?' Neighbor reacts following deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who lives near a road in Florence where police found the body of a man who had been dragged or carried following a hit and run nearly three miles away. Ciara Roberson said it's just hard to fathom what happened. "Some type of...
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
Darlington County murder suspect released from jail on $10,000 bond
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County murder suspect was released from jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, according to records obtained by News13. Quinton Jevon Gattison was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday after he was granted bond last week by Judge Michael S. Holt. Gattison will have to stay on house […]
Darlington County authorities look for suspect in armed robbery at gas station
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning. It happened at the Pine Ridge Refuel station, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the man was wearing a mask and had a gun when he entered the business and demanded […]
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
wpde.com
33-year-old charged with statutory rape of a minor in Scotland County, deputies confirm
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Detectives arrested Terry Michael Powers, 33, of Third Ave. Laurel Hill, NC, on Sept., 16, after an investigation, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Powers has been charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger and indecent liberties with a...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
WMBF
Police release surveillance pictures of suspect vehicle in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department released new surveillance pictures of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
wpde.com
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WLTX.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist rear-ended by truck, killed in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Cassatt man is dead following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck that happened Friday evening in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Park Road as both vehicles were heading south from the Cassatt area toward Camden.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating after home hit with several bullets in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a home was hit with several bullets in Dillon. Photos show the window and door of the home hit this past weekend on Stafford Court in Dillon. Officers say an 83-year-old woman was in the home at the time. Officials say...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
