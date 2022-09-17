Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
ucbjournal.com
Farewell for now…
A little over four years ago, I was entrusted with leading the creation of future content for the UCBJ. Before I got my first byline, I was an enthusiastic reader who had thoroughly enjoyed the UCBJ since its launch. Taking the role as editor was a big task, but I was up to the challenge.
wgnsradio.com
Meet the Author at OAKLANDS MANSION
Sun. (Oct. 9, 2022) 2:00PM Head to Oaklands Mansion and meet Gilbert Harrison Gordon, author of "Ramblings on Rock Springs Road". He will read a few of the short stories. This event is free and open to the public, but reservation must be made online. Gilbert Harrison Gordon spent the...
wgnsradio.com
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties announces inaugural three-day giving campaign
Rutherford / Cannon Counties, TN — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces its inaugural three-day giving campaign, called GIVE UNITED, taking place on September 27, 28 and 29. UWRCC aims to raise $200,000 during the Give United campaign to face the biggest challenges in Rutherford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop Sept. 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Nashville Scene
Communities of the Dead: African American Cemeteries Yield Clues About the Past
After retiring from a long IT career in 1999, Jo Ann Williams McClellan began researching her family’s Tennessee genealogy from her home in Dallas. Her husband retired three years later, and the couple moved to her birthplace in Maury County, Tenn. She joined the county’s genealogical society and found her calling for the next three decades: studying local history by finding and preserving historic African American cemeteries. Working with the Tennessee Historical Commission, she stands at the forefront of an army of volunteers and professionals cataloging hundreds of cemeteries across the state.
wgnsradio.com
Fair provides MTSU students volunteer opportunities in community, on campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Dozens of Middle Tennessee State University students were recently introduced to 16 Murfreesboro-area organizations seeking volunteer help in the coming year. The students, a mix of freshmen and upperclassmen, spent time with the representatives from on- and off-campus businesses or ministries. It was all a part...
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnsradio.com
FREE Health Expo in Murfreesboro - Scheduled for October 6th
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) The title of ‘Senior Citizen’ no longer brings to mind the seniors we once thought of as ‘old’ or ‘worn-out.’ Today’s seniors are active and filled with life…. That was Laura Grissom with the St. Clair Senior Center in Murfreesboro....
New York Times names 2 Tennessee eateries among the best US restaurants of 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Local Author Releases New Book, 'Not In Kansas Anymore'
Murfreesboro, TN — Author and speaker Carol B. Ghattas has announced the release of her latest book, Not in Kansas Anymore: Finding Home in Cross-Cultural Service, published by Xulon Press. “Full of stories, struggles, and practical advice for new and prospective missionaries,” writes David Jacob, Director of the Center...
paydayreport.com
Railroad Workers Call for Mass Picketing Weds – 7 Immigrant Nashville Women Fired for Organizing – Esty Sellers Form 1st Union of Esty Sellers
Greetings from the Burgh, where I’m getting ready to leave to cover the election in Brasil in a week. I’ve been hustling to fundraise to replace a broken iPhone and cover other travel costs before heading out on Sunday. $600 Needed to Hire Freelance Local Reporters in Brasil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Amanda Baker, an elementary school teacher with Metro Nashville Public Schools, stepped away from the classroom this school year after 12 years.
wgnsradio.com
Today's Action Line Topics (3-Segments): The 14th biennial Holocaust Studies Conference, "Heat mapping” research project, New Jacobs Chair of Excellence in Accounting at MTSU
(MURFREESBORO, TN) On today's WGNS Action Line, host Scott Walker took a look at several topics on the MTSU campus. Below, you can see the information and a description of each segment. Listen to the full Podcast Above!. SEGMENT ONE. GUEST: Dr. Elyce Helford, professor of English and director of...
themoorecountynews.com
Whiskey Waffle opens on Lynchburg square
A new food truck will be parked on the square, serving up breakfast and sweets with a Lynchburg twist. Rebecca Cooper and her husband, Jacob, have started a new venture by the name of ‘Whiskey Waffle’. Parked at 33 Mechanic Street (just down from the stoplight), The Coopers have been hard at work perfecting recipes for locals and tourists alike. To start, they will be focusing on breakfast and dessert items, including cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cake pops, ice cream cups, banana pudding shots served in a hand poured chocolate cup, and of course, waffles. Waffles will be offered in a variety of flavors with your choice of toppings, including a whiskey syrup that has been concocted for those that want to try out the local goods. Breakfast sandwiches made with bacon, egg, cheese, and biscuit dough waffles and a chicken and waffle cup are just two options for breakfast on the go! A full menu will be released on their website on opening day. For the first two weeks, Whiskey Waffle will be open from 6:30 am until 4:30 pm every day but Wednesdays. Check out their menu and even place an order here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Middle TN domestic violence survivors receive 1,000 Ring doorbells
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some women in Middle Tennessee are getting free Ring video doorbells. It is an effort to keep those women, who are survivors of domestic violence, safe from their abusers. Women who have escaped abusive households said they often face stalking or harassment by their abuser for...
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
wgnsradio.com
Another Property Rental Scam in Rutherford County
(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.
Comments / 0