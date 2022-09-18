Meghan Markle, Ellen Pompeo, Henry Golding, And 11 Other Celebrities Who've Spoken About Raising Mixed Kids

Related
Model Sumner Stroh Posted A Part 2 About Adam Levine After Leaking The Alleged DMs Between Them, And She Apologized To Behati
"I fully realize I'm not the victim in this."
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
Olivia Wilde Shared Some Of Her Life Changes After Her Breakup With Jason Sudeikis
"It's tricky because we're not doing it in private."
Some Old Adam Levine Quotes On Monogamy And Cheating Have Resurfaced Amid His Alleged Infidelity, And It's A Lot
"Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated."
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
Viola Davis Responded To "The Woman King" Criticism And Said That Most Of The Film's Story Is "Fictionalized"
"If we just told a history lesson, which we very well could have, that would be a documentary. Unfortunately, people wouldn’t be in the theaters doing the same thing we saw this weekend."
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
Nicole Scherzinger Just Addressed The Previously Unseen "X Factor" Footage Of Her Creating One Direction, Not Simon Cowell
"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day. I thought Simon [Cowell] burned it."
"Boy Meets World" Actor Trina McGee Was Told Her Castmates Didn't Want Her In The Series Finale And She Let Her "Black Meter" Slip Up
“This is some ground we have not covered." Trina McGee reveals more to her former Boy Meets World castmates about the racism she experienced while on the show.
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Grant Harrold worked for the royal household from 2004 until 2011. He spoke to Insider about Prince Harry and Prince William's reported rift.
U.K.・
"The Shining" Twins Shared Pics Of Them Saying Goodbye To The Queen, And Here's What They Look Like Now
The Shining twins saying goodbye to the Queen definitely wasn't on my 2022 bingo card.
Adam Levine Denied Having An Affair But Said He "Crossed" The Line With Model Sumner Stroh, After She Leaked Their Alleged DMs
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
11 "Meet Cute" Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Are Going To Make You Love The Movie Even More
"It was a little bit too much fun."
Shakira Opened Up About Her Split From Gerard Piqué For The First Time And It Sounds Like She's Really Going Through It
Shakira and Gerard Piqué split earlier this summer after 11 years together.
25 "Do Revenge" Side-By-Sides That Show How Amazing The Iconic Movie References And Tributes Are
There are so many amazing Clueless references and Easter eggs in Do Revenge. I'm obsessed.
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
