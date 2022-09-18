ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Ellen Pompeo, Henry Golding, And 11 Other Celebrities Who've Spoken About Raising Mixed Kids

By Morgan Sloss
 4 days ago

1. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Hulu

John identifies as Black while Chrissy is Thai and Norwegian. The couple shares a six-year-old daughter, Luna, and a four-year-old son, Miles. They recently announced that they're expecting another child.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram: @chrissyteigen

In 2020, John told People , "Chrissy’s dad is white, her mother is Thai, both my parents are Black and from Ohio, and we’ve definitely got an interesting cultural mix for my kids to kind of experience from all their grandparents and aunts and uncles, but I feel like it’s gone so well. I feel like they’re accepting of each other, they love each other, and we all learn from each other."

"I don’t know what they’ll feel like when they’re 18 and 21, but it seems like we’re growing towards a culture that values the fact that people have interesting backgrounds," he continued. "They’ll benefit from the fact they have Black grandparents, and a Thai grandparent and a white grandparent. It’ll be interesting for them because they’ll have a lot of different experiences they can draw from and learn from. We’re growing towards a society that respects and values it and doesn’t look down on it all."

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram: @chrissyteigen

2. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jason is Native Hawaiian, German, Irish, and Pawnee while Lisa is Black, Ashkenazi Jewish, and Cherokee. The pair – who are currently getting a divorce – share 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

In 2019, Jason told People , "The biggest thing I’m trying to do for my children is just let them have their imagination, their creativity and to let that flourish. I hope they get to see I’m striving for my dreams and building new ones always."

In 2016, he told Men's Health , "My kids are my greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I’m going to live out my life watching them. They’re already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It’s beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans."

Jason Momoa / Instagram: @prideofgypsies

3. Henry Golding and Liv Lo

John Shearer / Getty Images

Henry is English and Malaysian while Liv is Taiwanese and Italian. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla.

Henry Golding / Instagram: @henrygolding

During a 2021 interview with People , Henry said, "I think I grew up lucky enough to have parents who saw the importance of traveling. I come from a multicultural family. My dad's British, my mom's Malaysian. So, we've always had that mixed kind of heritage — like a child of two worlds, I suppose. I think it's really important to understand from a young age, how lucky we are. So I think going to places like Asia and allowing [kids] to experience a very different culture is really important."

Henry Golding / Instagram: @henrygolding

4. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Serena is Black while Alexis is German and Armenian. The couple has one daughter, five-year-old Olympia.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

During a 2020 Engineering a Better World speech, Alexis said , "As a husband, you just get outraged, and then especially now in the role as a father, I just can’t help but want to create a world that is just fair to my daughter. And I know that that’s lofty, but it’s a thing worth striving toward."

The Reddit cofounder discussed his attempts to diversify the tech industry. A few months before the speech, he resigned from Reddit's board and requested a Black candidate fill the position. "Given that I am still getting hate mail about it, I knew I made the right choice. Because sadly, we’re at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done. I thought about…the role that all social media companies play in our society and the world that it’s shaping for everyone including people like my daughter, like my wife. I knew that I had a responsibility to be able to answer her when she asked me in 10 years — when she’s a snarky teenager — what I did to help be a part of making things better for her."

Al Bello / Getty Images

5. Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Shay is Filipino, Scottish, and Irish, while Matte is Black and white. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Atlas, and welcomed another daughter, Rome, earlier this year.

Shay Mitchell / Instagram: @shaymitchell

In 2020, Shay told Entertainment Tonight , "We're reading books, one of her nighttime books is A Is for Activist . We're starting her right now because I think it's so important to educate them at a young age so they know that truly no matter what you look like, you deserve to love and be loved without judgment, be all, and end all, and that's it. Especially coming from a mixed family herself. I hope it's in our generation, and I really pray that it's in hers as well that there will be a huge change, and I slowly see it right now."

During a 2021 interview with Women's Health , she said, "Matte is half white — his dad is from Trinidad. And Atlas is a mix of all of us. But she's very fair-skinned and has light eyes and hair, so she doesn’t look like either of us. We're learning how to have those appropriate conversations. It starts with her dolls, with the toys she plays with, and the books we read to her, that have all different colors and ethnicities."

Shay Mitchell / Instagram: @shaymitchell

6. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan is Black and white, while Harry is white. The couple shares three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

Pool / Getty Images

At the 2020 Most Powerful Next Gen Summit, Meghan said , "The things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day: 'How can I make this world better for Archie?' That is a shared belief for my husband and I."

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

7. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Nick is German, English, Scottish, Irish, Italian, and French-Canadian while Priyanka is Indian. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, Malti, via surrogate.

@divya_jyoti / Priyanka Chopra / Instagram: @priyankachopra

During a conversation with Lilly Singh, Priyanka said , "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like 'this is my child, and I will shape everything.' They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognizing that really helped me, my parents were very nonjudgemental in a certain way."

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram: @priyankachopra

8. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ashley is white while Justin is Black. They share two-year-old Isaac and welcomed twin boys Malachi and Roman earlier this year.

Ashley Graham / Instagram: @ashleygraham

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , she said, "When you’re in an interracial relationship, it’s even more of a duty for the white person to ask questions and to gain as much information as possible. This is a time to not shy away from this. This is a time to have deep conversations about discrimination and racism in America. Our children need to know what’s happening."

"They need to know the facts. Because if they’re going out on the street and they’re not armed with the proper information, we don’t know what’s going to happen. So, this is something that we don’t take lightly, and I don't take lightly."

Ashley Graham / Instagram: @ashleygraham

9. Kimora Lee Simmons

Owen Hoffmann / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The fashion designer is Black, Korean, and Japanese. She shares daughters Aoki and Ming with Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner. She is also a mom to her son, Gary, who she adopted when he was 10.

Kimora Lee Simmons / Instagram: @kimoraleesimmons

Kimora has been open about the ridicule she endured in school for being mixed. She's made it a point to teach her children to respect others and told Working Mother that she encourages her kids to "learn about tolerance — to respect differences in culture, religion, and even the way we look. I also try to set boundaries, let them know what’s expected, and give them room to develop and grow."

Kimora Lee Simmons / Instagram: @kimoraleesimmons

10. Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Save The Children

Ellen is Italian, English, and Irish while Chris is Black. They have three kids: 12-year-old Stella, eight-year-old Sienna, and five-year-old Eli.

James Devaney / Getty Images

During an episode of Red Table Talk , Ellen said, "My challenge with raising brown children is how much do you say to them and how much do you not say to them? A couple of weeks ago, I had some friends over [to] the house — little girls of color — and the little girl came in, and I introduced myself, and I said, 'I’m Stella’s mom.' And she looked at me, and she was, like, almost scared, and then she went right to Stella, and she said, 'That’s your mom? I thought that was your mom,' and pointed to the nanny."

"The little baby looked like she was scared of me," she continued. "That just breaks my heart…That’s why that experience of being in my house and meeting me was good for her — to see that all white people aren’t what you think."

Ellen Pompeo / Instagram: @ellenpompeo

11. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Zayn is Pakistani, English, and Irish while Gigi is Dutch and Palestinian. The pair – who reportedly broke up last year – share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.

Gigi Hadid / Instagram: @gigihadid

During a 2021 interview with i-D , Gigi was asked how they approach parenting with a mixed-race child. She said, "We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners, and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves. Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, 'Oh damn, I’m the bridge!' That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life."

"In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage. You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?"

Gigi Hadid / Instagram: @gigihadid

"I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities. But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?"

Gigi Hadid / Instagram: @gigihadid

12. Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jodie is Jamaican while Joshua is Irish. The couple shares one daughter, two-year-old Janie.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Earlier this year, Jodie told Refinery 29 , "At the end of the day, I am raising a biracial daughter. I'm raising a girl who does not look exactly like me, who is lighter than me. I want to figure out how I can raise her to have an understanding of white supremacy, of colorism, of how she benefits from that, of how she does not benefit from that, of how to have these kinds of conversations in a way that is really powerful and empowering."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

13. Jhené Aiko

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The singer is Spanish, Dominican, Japanese, and Black. She shares 13-year-old daughter Namiko with R&B singer O'Ryan. Currently, she is dating Big Sean, and they are expecting their first child together.

Last year, Jhené said , "I have a Japanese grandfather and a Creole/Dominican grandmother on my mother’s side…and both of my father’s parents are Black and white. My DNA results came in 25% Asian, 33% African, and 34% European."

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2021, she told Billboard , "I think it’s important for people to share their stories in general. I think we should be sharing them more so to learn from one another and not judge each other. Especially because I have a daughter, I want her to see me live my life as my most authentic self so that she can be inspired to do the same. We just love ourselves, we love our family, we love our roots and everything that makes us who we are."

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

14. And finally, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña

Victor Chavez / Getty Images for amfAR

Zoe is Afro-Latina (Dominican and Puerto Rican) while Marco is Italian. The couple have three sons: seven-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie, and five-year-old Zen.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

During a Rosé Roundtable , Zoe said, "My husband is an immigrant. I'm first-generation. It is a necessity for us to raise our children with our roots so that they can communicate with their grandparents. But also so they can create some kind of empathy for human beings that do not look like them and do not sound like them and do not smell like them."

Zoe Saldaña  / Instagram: @zoesaldana

Can you think of other celebrities who've spoken about raising mixed kids? Let me know in the comments below!

