Meghan Markle, Ellen Pompeo, Henry Golding, And 11 Other Celebrities Who've Spoken About Raising Mixed Kids

The Reddit cofounder discussed his attempts to diversify the tech industry. A few months before the speech, he resigned from Reddit's board and requested a Black candidate fill the position. "Given that I am still getting hate mail about it, I knew I made the right choice. Because sadly, we’re at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done. I thought about…the role that all social media companies play in our society and the world that it’s shaping for everyone including people like my daughter, like my wife. I knew that I had a responsibility to be able to answer her when she asked me in 10 years — when she’s a snarky teenager — what I did to help be a part of making things better for her."