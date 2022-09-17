ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects an expansion...
