therealdeal.com
NYC tech legend takes spin at real estate, buys Nolita office for $41M
As tech stocks struggle, a prominent startup investor is buying the dip in another beleaguered sector: New York City’s office market. AlleyCorp, the venture capital firm led by entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, bought the office building at 174 Mott Street in Nolita for $41 million from affiliates of Jack Jangana’s Continental Equities and investor Juergen Ostertag, records show.
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
New York YIMBY
1661 Madison Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on 1661 Madison Avenue, a eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will yield 14 rental units. Construction Experts LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 111th Street to the north and Tito Puente Way to the south.
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Mayor Eric Adams Comptroller Lander Announce Issuance Of NYC’S First Social Bonds
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander today announced that the city will issue approximately $400 million of taxable general obligation social bonds in October 2022. Proceeds from the sale of these bonds will support more than 3,000 units of affordable housing in New...
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
New York YIMBY
270 West 96th Street Prepares to Rise Above Street Level on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is about to go vertical on 270 West 96th Street, a 23-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Fetner Properties, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 171 rental units with 68 dedicated to affordable housing, and 8,961 square feet of community facility space. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West End Avenue and Broadway, and King Contracting Group will be in charge of placing the CMU, bricks, EIF’s cast stone and roofing.
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Building Applications Filed for New 7-Story Building at 1404 Stebbins Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 1404 Stebbins Avenue, located southeast of Crotona Park East in The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 170th Street and Boston Road, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway...
Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022
A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx
The 22-year-old woman driving sustained a hand injury, possibly from shattered glass, but was able to walk away from the crash.
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
fox5ny.com
NYU students groped in Washington Square Park
NEW YORK - Two NYU students were groped within 15 minutes of each other in Washington Square Park. It happened last Monday evening. In the first incident at around 8:15 p.m., a man walked up to a woman and told her he had a gun. He then grabbed the butt and proceeded to conduct a sex act on himself. The woman got away unharmed.
VIDEO: Armed suspects flee on moped after robbing man sitting in car on Harlem street
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a man sitting inside a car on a Harlem street before fleeing on a moped earlier this month.
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
Prosecutors said the $200,000 payday for the hit was tucked into a cardboard box filled with bottled water.
