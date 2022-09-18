Read full article on original website
1st Annual Music on Main and Jambalaya Cook-Off Coming To Broussard
Stacy Romero, President and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, stopped by News15 at Noon to showcase an upcoming family friendly event geared towards bringing the community together. Click here to learn more. From the Broussard Chamber of Commerce:. For such an amazing event, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce...
Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration Releases Schedule of Events
One of the most interesting and unique festivals that we have in Acadiana is the Giant Omelette Celebration held each year in Abbeville, La. This year the celebration will be back on November 5 and 6, 2022 in Downtown Abbeville in Magdalen Square. The Giant Omelette Celebration is a family-friendly...
Boo at the Zoo Returns to Zoosiana All October Long
Zoosiana in Broussard will once again be putting on one of their most popular events of the year, "Boo at the Zoo". The best part of it all is that the event is happening all month long, from October 1 to October 31. "Boo at the Zoo" is a fun-filled,...
Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned
Festival organizers are asking for the community's support; they say they weren't able to get a carnival because of the pandemic.
Trivia Nights in Lafayette: Where to Find Them
If you are a fan of trivia and Jeopardy! isn't enough to quench your thirst, then attending one of the "Trivia Nights" in Lafayette just do it. A: No one. Although Grant, his wife, and his dog are entombed there. Okay, maybe that one won't pop up at any of...
19th Annual Camellia Crossing Happening in Lafayette
The 19th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run is happening on Thanksgiving Eve this year and registration is already open. The event benefits the Miles Perret Cancer Services in Lafayette and is always a fun-filled family event. The run will take place at 5:35 pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at...
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Halloween Boo Buckets Might Be Returning to McDonald’s Just in Time For Halloween
Does anyone remember when McDonald’s gave out Halloween Boo Buckets with every Happy Meal?. According to my research, the first Halloween bucket was given away in 1986 and they resembled the typical orange Halloween bucket that most children are used to seeing around this time of the year. For...
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media
A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Step by step, UL church, student center move toward new site -- across the street
Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center is making incremental steps toward building its new home across the street on St. Mary Boulevard in the heart of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The state university and the diocese completed a land-and-cash exchange in June through which UL...
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday, September 17. According to Eddie Langlinais - Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion...
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
