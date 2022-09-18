ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherwood, LA

kadn.com

1st Annual Music on Main and Jambalaya Cook-Off Coming To Broussard

Stacy Romero, President and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, stopped by News15 at Noon to showcase an upcoming family friendly event geared towards bringing the community together. Click here to learn more. From the Broussard Chamber of Commerce:. For such an amazing event, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce...
BROUSSARD, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today

There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
NEW IBERIA, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro

A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media

A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
