Rice beats UL ending the nations longest winning streak
TJ McMahon threw for 303 yards with three touchdown passes to lead Rice over Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21 in a Conference USA opener.
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
2 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Lafayette Police is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand road around 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the motorcyclist was [..]
End of summer heat wave
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the local weather pattern this week. Expect heat to be the big weather story. Temperatures will be well above normal as rain chances will be very limited in the coming days. Daytime highs won’t quite reach record highs, but it will be plenty hot (mid to upper 90°s) to take heat related precautions if you work outside this week.
Trivia Nights in Lafayette: Where to Find Them
If you are a fan of trivia and Jeopardy! isn't enough to quench your thirst, then attending one of the "Trivia Nights" in Lafayette just do it. A: No one. Although Grant, his wife, and his dog are entombed there. Okay, maybe that one won't pop up at any of...
19th Annual Camellia Crossing Happening in Lafayette
The 19th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run is happening on Thanksgiving Eve this year and registration is already open. The event benefits the Miles Perret Cancer Services in Lafayette and is always a fun-filled family event. The run will take place at 5:35 pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at...
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
Baton Rouge Restaurant Offering $10k Reward for Arrest in Tragic LSU Student’s Murder
A Baton Rouge restaurant where murdered LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death. On the morning of September 16, 2022, LSU student Allie Rice was found shot to death in...
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
Tracking a Caribbean Tropical Disturbance Which Could Pose Threat to Gulf Next Week
A tropical wave east of the Caribbean Sea is already showing signs of organization as shower and thunderstorm activity increase across the area of concern
Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration Releases Schedule of Events
One of the most interesting and unique festivals that we have in Acadiana is the Giant Omelette Celebration held each year in Abbeville, La. This year the celebration will be back on November 5 and 6, 2022 in Downtown Abbeville in Magdalen Square. The Giant Omelette Celebration is a family-friendly...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
