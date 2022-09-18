THE MATCHUP The Bulldogs will be on the road Saturday to take on Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. In the overall series against USF, UMD trails 1-3. The last time the Bulldogs played USF was in 2019, falling 34-3. Historically, this match-up has put up a challenge for Minnesota Duluth. On the road the Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against the Cougars. Sioux Falls has the highest ranked offense in the league.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO