Read full article on original website
Related
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL TO TAKE ON UNDEFEATED SIOUX FALLS
THE MATCHUP The Bulldogs will be on the road Saturday to take on Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. In the overall series against USF, UMD trails 1-3. The last time the Bulldogs played USF was in 2019, falling 34-3. Historically, this match-up has put up a challenge for Minnesota Duluth. On the road the Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against the Cougars. Sioux Falls has the highest ranked offense in the league.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD VOLLEYBALL VOLUMES: WINS IN ROMANO TRANSLATE TO #9 RANKING
Welcome to UMD Volleyball Volumes, a new weekly roundup of all of the action from the weekend. Featured will be deeper dives into individual/team performances, closer looks at critical moments across the matches, quotes from coaches and players and more. If you enjoy narratives to supplement stat sheets, UMD Volleyball Volumes will be the place for you.
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS FALL TO WARRIORS IN A TOUGH NSIC MATCHUP
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team battled against the Winona State Warriors in a tough conference matchup. The Bulldogs created multiple scoring opportunities out shooting the Warriors 11 shots to their five. Defensively the Bulldogs were tested in today's match. Winona was off to an early start on offense,...
umdbulldogs.com
UMD HOCKEY RANKED NO. 5 IN USCHO PRESEASON POLL
The University of Minnesota Duluth has been ranked No. 5 in the USCHO preseason poll for the 2022-23 season. UMD moved up one spot from last year, where they were ranked sixth. To earn the fifth spot bid, Minnesota Duluth received 748 votes. With Denver ranked at No.1 and North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
boreal.org
Former Cook County I.S.D. 166 Superintendent passes away
Cook County News Herald - Photo courtesy of Mia Urick. Former I.S.D. 166 Superintendent Dr. William (Bill) Crandall passed away on September 9, 2022. Dr. Crandall was a remarkable man. He was the acting superintendent for Lake Superior School District (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) and Cook County public schools, a feat few would even attempt. He stepped away on medical leave about two years ago when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
cbs3duluth.com
Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday. Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators. Back in July, Swanson...
Comments / 0