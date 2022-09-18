ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NBC Sports

Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
I-35 Widening Between OKC Metro and TX State Line

Multiple Counties – Districts III and VIl (CI-2379) The Department has selected EST. Inc. to provide preliminary engineering for I-35: from Ladd Road to Mile Marker 7. Services to include preliminary engineering studies. CI-2379 EST, Inc. Total Not to Exceed Amount $2,000,000.00. That’s basically from Goldsby to MM 7...
What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service. It started as a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon near Catfish Bottoms, according to a press release from the park. Reports stated the fire spread...
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
