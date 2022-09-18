ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment of silence held throughout Britain for Queen Elizabeth

The entire United Kingdom held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II at 8 p.m. local time. This was as leaders from around the world arrived in London for her state funeral, which is set to be held Monday.

President Biden and other dignitaries arrived in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Mr. Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden paid their respects at Westminster Hall on Sunday, where they were joined by Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The president and first lady each then signed the official condolence book for the queen at Lancaster House.

"She was the same in person as her image — decent, honorable, all about service," Mr. Biden said. "Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all the family. It's a loss that leaves a giant hole, and sometimes you think you'll never overcome it, but as I've told the king, she's going to be with him every step of the way, every minute, every moment. And that's a reassuring notion."

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 18, 2022. JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of people continued to line up around the clock to file past the queen's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament's Westminster Hall, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours. The queen's eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

The miles-long queue at Westminster Hall closed to new arrivals on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. local time so that everyone in line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.

The queen's third child, Prince Andrew, paid tribute to her Sunday.

"As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide," he said in the statement.

Thousands of police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London's history.

Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.

"I think it's been amazing," said Anna Pettigrew, a 55-year-old teacher. "It's been very emotional, and I think it's been a very fitting tribute to a wonderful queen."

Camilla, the new queen consort, paid tribute to the queen in a video message, saying the monarch "carved her own role" as a "solitary woman" on a world stage dominated by men.

"I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," said Camilla, who is married to King Charles III.

A tide of people continued to stream into Westminster Hall, where the queen's coffin is lying in state, draped in the Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The number of mourners has grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that stretches for at least five miles along the River Thames and into Southwark Park in the city's southeast.

Honoring their patience, Charles and William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people in the line, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Later, all the queen's grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles' sons, were joined by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.

Prince William stands in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. Yui Mok / Getty Images

"You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen," said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. "It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren given the things that have happened over the last few years."

Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the queen's coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, requested that both William and Harry wear their military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.

Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their "beloved grannie."

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the sisters wrote.

The queen's four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — held a similar vigil around the coffin on Friday.

The silence in the hall was briefly broken Friday when a man lunged at the coffin. London police said Sunday that a 28-year-old London man, Muhammad Khan, has been charged with behavior intended to "cause alarm, harassment or distress." He will appear in court on Monday.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen's coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen's coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

