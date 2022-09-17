Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
wisconsinlife.org
A passion for peonies transforms Wisconsin dairy farm
In rural Shawano County family farms still dot the landscape, but on one farm a unique crop has taken root. Lee Mielke is retired so to speak, “You hear a lot of stories that where people retiring from dairy farming, and they didn’t have nothing to do.” So, in “retirement” he transformed his dairy farm into one of the most picturesque flower fields in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
CBS 58
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
wearegreenbay.com
Pentatonix coming to Wisconsin, performing Christmas music at Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal quintet, is coming to Brown County, Wisconsin. According to a release, Pentatonix will be on its “A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour” and will feature the winners of “The Voice” in season 21, Girl Named Tom.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wisconsin, Michels, Johnson campaign stop
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, rallied in Wisconsin Sunday. As Republicans battle for Wisconsin, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels joined DeSantis in Green Bay.
whby.com
Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
NBC26
Deputies: Man arrested in theft, fraud case
HOWARD (NBC 26) — Update:. The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hobart man in connection with this case, according to an email update. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect that is connected to a theft and fraud case in the Village of Howard.
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
