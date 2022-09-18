The Robins Region offers the best of small-town living, but its entertainment offerings are big — and getting bigger. Living in Middle Georgia has its advantages. For instance, the Robins Region already boasts venues and events of all sizes, from the massive Georgia National Fair (which draws half a million visitors each fall) to intimate live music at cozy local bars and cafes. And thanks to recent population growth, choices are continually expanding.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO