Macon, GA

mercerbears.com

Men’s Soccer Team Extinguishes Blazers

Macon Ga.—An explosive second half saw the Mercer Bears men's soccer team end a three match winless streak with a 3-2 comeback win over the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers Tuesday night at Betts Stadium. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Bears got the only goal of the first half. Ousman Jabang drew a...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

MERCER RECEIVES HIGHEST RANKING IN PROGRAM HISTORY, RANKED NO. 16

MACON, Ga. – After shutting out The Citadel 17-0, Mercer received its highest ranking in program history, at No. 16, from the AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bears are one of three SoCon teams ranked in the poll. Chattanooga was ranked No. 9 and Samford was ranked No. 22.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Women Golfers Wrap Up At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship

Knoxville, Tenn.—Senior Tracy Rodriguez and graduate student Carol Pyon had the low scores of the day for the Mercer women's golf team, in the third round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship, at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday. Rodriguez and Pyon each had a five-over par 76...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mercerbears.com

Bears And Blazers Meet Tuesday

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's soccer team plays host to the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers of the American Athletic Conference on Sept. 20 at 7p.m. Date | Time: Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 7 p.m. Teams: Mercer (2-2-3, 0-0-0 SoCon) vs. UAB (2-4-0, 0-1-0 AAC) Location: Macon, Ga. | Betts Stadium.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon

The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
WMAZ

High chance of tropical development this week | Tropical Update September 20 12 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has outlined a high risk of tropical development over the next 5 days, just outside of the Caribbean Sea. Satellite data showed this morning showed that the storm has become better organized as a closed low pressure tries to form. The storm already has winds of 35 mph as it moves west at just over 20 mph.
MACON, GA
livability.com

Entertainment and Fun are Never Done in the Robins Region

The Robins Region offers the best of small-town living, but its entertainment offerings are big — and getting bigger. Living in Middle Georgia has its advantages. For instance, the Robins Region already boasts venues and events of all sizes, from the massive Georgia National Fair (which draws half a million visitors each fall) to intimate live music at cozy local bars and cafes. And thanks to recent population growth, choices are continually expanding.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
MACON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

A Fort Valley woman is dead following three-car pile-up in Peach County

UPDATE - 3:34 P.M. -- Georgia State Patrol has given us an update on Monday morning's crash on Highway 96 in Peach County. A 17-year-old from Warner Robins was driving in his Toyota Camry on Highway 96 toward the intersection of Allendale Road while 42-year-old Michelle Bunnell of Kathleen was stopped in a Hyundai Santa Fe, waiting to make a left turn. A third car, a Nissan Versa driven by 64-year-old Angela Murtagh of Fort Valley, was approaching the intersection from Highway 96 from the opposite direction of the Camry.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison. Both men are both charged with the murder of Radford. FOX 5 first reported...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

