mercerbears.com
Men’s Soccer Team Extinguishes Blazers
Macon Ga.—An explosive second half saw the Mercer Bears men's soccer team end a three match winless streak with a 3-2 comeback win over the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers Tuesday night at Betts Stadium. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Bears got the only goal of the first half. Ousman Jabang drew a...
mercerbears.com
MERCER RECEIVES HIGHEST RANKING IN PROGRAM HISTORY, RANKED NO. 16
MACON, Ga. – After shutting out The Citadel 17-0, Mercer received its highest ranking in program history, at No. 16, from the AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bears are one of three SoCon teams ranked in the poll. Chattanooga was ranked No. 9 and Samford was ranked No. 22.
mercerbears.com
Women Golfers Wrap Up At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship
Knoxville, Tenn.—Senior Tracy Rodriguez and graduate student Carol Pyon had the low scores of the day for the Mercer women's golf team, in the third round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship, at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday. Rodriguez and Pyon each had a five-over par 76...
mercerbears.com
Bears And Blazers Meet Tuesday
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's soccer team plays host to the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers of the American Athletic Conference on Sept. 20 at 7p.m. Date | Time: Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 7 p.m. Teams: Mercer (2-2-3, 0-0-0 SoCon) vs. UAB (2-4-0, 0-1-0 AAC) Location: Macon, Ga. | Betts Stadium.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
WMAZ
High chance of tropical development this week | Tropical Update September 20 12 p.m.
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has outlined a high risk of tropical development over the next 5 days, just outside of the Caribbean Sea. Satellite data showed this morning showed that the storm has become better organized as a closed low pressure tries to form. The storm already has winds of 35 mph as it moves west at just over 20 mph.
livability.com
Entertainment and Fun are Never Done in the Robins Region
The Robins Region offers the best of small-town living, but its entertainment offerings are big — and getting bigger. Living in Middle Georgia has its advantages. For instance, the Robins Region already boasts venues and events of all sizes, from the massive Georgia National Fair (which draws half a million visitors each fall) to intimate live music at cozy local bars and cafes. And thanks to recent population growth, choices are continually expanding.
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events
MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations. Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location. Their new home used to...
'We can't do anything about it': 162 cremated remains unclaimed by deadline in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the deadline for people to claim their loved ones' ashes in Macon-Bibb. However, the county says still 162 boxes of ashes remain unclaimed by family members nearly two months after it called for families to claim them. Downstairs in the basement of the Bibb...
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
wgxa.tv
A Fort Valley woman is dead following three-car pile-up in Peach County
UPDATE - 3:34 P.M. -- Georgia State Patrol has given us an update on Monday morning's crash on Highway 96 in Peach County. A 17-year-old from Warner Robins was driving in his Toyota Camry on Highway 96 toward the intersection of Allendale Road while 42-year-old Michelle Bunnell of Kathleen was stopped in a Hyundai Santa Fe, waiting to make a left turn. A third car, a Nissan Versa driven by 64-year-old Angela Murtagh of Fort Valley, was approaching the intersection from Highway 96 from the opposite direction of the Camry.
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison. Both men are both charged with the murder of Radford. FOX 5 first reported...
