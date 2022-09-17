Read full article on original website
St. Mary’s pulls off gutsy comeback against Fenwick
PEABODY — The St. Mary’s Spartans showed some tremendous heart in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Crusaders Wednesday at Bishop Fenwick High School. In the first half of the The post St. Mary’s pulls off gutsy comeback against Fenwick appeared first on Itemlive.
Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
It’s one of the biggest questions asked by casual high school football fans in Westmoreland County: Why can’t Hempfield be a consistent winner?. Why can’t the largest school in the county be successful?. The school has been very successful in other sports such as baseball, basketball, softball,...
