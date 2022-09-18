Read full article on original website
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
The Memphis crowd key in Tigers' win over Arkansas State
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers had a thrilling win that went down to the wire Saturday night. Memphis came away with a 44-32 win over Arkansas State in their home opener, and while some new faces emerged that helped the Tigers get the W and will be crucial moving forward, the biggest play of the game came from the crowd in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
astateredwolves.com
A-State Football Home Game Versus ULM to Kick at 6 PM, Appear on ESPN+
JONESBORO, Ark. (9/19/22) – The Arkansas State football team's Sun Belt Conference home game against ULM on Saturday, Oct. 1, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. The contest will mark the 45th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and ULM...
Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
Henigan ranked among the nation’s top passers
MEMPHIS – So much for a sophomore slump. Three games into his second season at the U of M, Seth Henigan is still dealing. Thanks to his 360 yard, three touchdown performance over the weekend, Henigan sits top 15 in the country with 940 yards passing and six TD. That and no interceptions. What should […]
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
localmemphis.com
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
actionnews5.com
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
societyofrock.com
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
styleblueprint.com
The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!
A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
“Any setback is a setback for Memphis”: Economist reflects on FedEx challenges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CEO of the largest employer in Memphis predicts a global recession, but one local economist doesn’t believe the company’s setbacks will tremendously influence the lives of Mid-South residents. “While the economy is slowing, it’s going to be very minor for most Memphians,” said...
Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Three critical after wreck on Stage Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
actionnews5.com
Memphis-Shelby County School parents fight to keep ‘3Gs’ in the district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) could enter a brewing fight to keep three schools from leaving the school district despite state legislation that would force the move. In 2013, a federal judge allowed MSCS to retain Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High School, also known as the “3Gs.”...
actionnews5.com
City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited. “Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s...
WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride comes to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, after doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot, and it was all caught on camera. Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in […]
Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
