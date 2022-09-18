ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

The Memphis crowd key in Tigers' win over Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers had a thrilling win that went down to the wire Saturday night. Memphis came away with a 44-32 win over Arkansas State in their home opener, and while some new faces emerged that helped the Tigers get the W and will be crucial moving forward, the biggest play of the game came from the crowd in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
MEMPHIS, TN
astateredwolves.com

A-State Football Home Game Versus ULM to Kick at 6 PM, Appear on ESPN+

JONESBORO, Ark. (9/19/22) – The Arkansas State football team's Sun Belt Conference home game against ULM on Saturday, Oct. 1, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. The contest will mark the 45th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and ULM...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
City
Ulm, AR
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
WREG

Henigan ranked among the nation’s top passers

MEMPHIS – So much for a sophomore slump. Three games into his second season at the U of M, Seth Henigan is still dealing. Thanks to his 360 yard, three touchdown performance over the weekend, Henigan sits top 15 in the country with 940 yards passing and six TD. That and no interceptions. What should […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Blackman
actionnews5.com

Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!

A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers
WREG

Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis-Shelby County School parents fight to keep ‘3Gs’ in the district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) could enter a brewing fight to keep three schools from leaving the school district despite state legislation that would force the move. In 2013, a federal judge allowed MSCS to retain Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High School, also known as the “3Gs.”...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited. “Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride comes to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, after doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot, and it was all caught on camera. Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy