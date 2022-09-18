Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Wildcat Soccer Senior Night
Trigg County recognized the seniors on the boys’ soccer team during Senior Night ceremonies before their Monday night match against UHA. Check out the pics from the ceremony. Photos – Antoinette Seminario-Skinner.
yoursportsedge.com
Heritage Christian Defense Shines in Win Over Russellville
The main objective of Heritage Christian Academy’s defense Monday was to keep Russellville’s Dalton Gilbert from beating them by himself. The Warriors passed their test with flying colors. Gilbert, who came into Monday’s game with 43 goals in 15 games, scored once while HCA put six goals on...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Pulls Away from Lady Tigers in Second Half
For a half, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were right in the thick of a tough 2nd Region battle against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Monday evening at the Stadium of Champions. However the Lady Maroon offense found the goal four times in the second half as they pulled out to a 5-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell Gets Past Trigg County on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell Falcons ended their two-match losing streak and picked up their third win of the season as they hosted the Trigg County Wildcats on post Tuesday night. The Falcons scored the first two goals of the night and then kept the Wildcats at arm’s length in picking up a 5-2 win.
yoursportsedge.com
State-Bound Hampton Leads Rebels at Region 3 Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After firing a 1-over 36 over the first nine holes at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Monday, Todd County Central senior Jase Paul Hampton finished 9th to lead the Rebels at the Region 3 Golf Tournament. Hampton was tied for 1st when he made the turn, and...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Rebels’ Hampton Caps Region Round With Clutch Putt
With a spot in the top ten and a trip to the state golf tournament in the balance, Todd County Central’s Jase Paul Hampton drained a putt on the 18th hole at the Region 3 tournament at Indian Hills Country Club on Monday to claim a 9th-place finish. Watch...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Claire Knoth Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth has qualified for the First Round of the Girls’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro next week despite some struggles at times Monday on the difficult course at the Country Club of Paducah in the 1st Region golf tournament. Knoth shot a 99 in the...
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
yoursportsedge.com
Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede
A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
whvoradio.com
United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians
On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
14news.com
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
Charitable giving circle, 100 Women Who Care, forming in Hopkinsville
A charitable giving circle called 100 Women Who Care will have an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Alhambra Theatre, 507 S. Main St. The concept is simple, organizers said. Four times a year, 100 women meet to each contribute $100 toward a local nonprofit that they agree to support — potentially generating $10,000 or more each quarter for the community.
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
