ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Moment of silence held throughout Britain for Queen Elizabeth

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

The entire United Kingdom held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II at 8 p.m. local time. This was as leaders from around the world arrived in London for her state funeral, which is set to be held Monday.

President Biden and other dignitaries arrived in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Mr. Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden paid their respects at Westminster Hall on Sunday, where they were joined by Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The president and first lady each then signed the official condolence book for the queen at Lancaster House.

"She was the same in person as her image — decent, honorable, all about service," Mr. Biden said. "Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all the family. It's a loss that leaves a giant hole, and sometimes you think you'll never overcome it, but as I've told the king, she's going to be with him every step of the way, every minute, every moment. And that's a reassuring notion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLu46_0i0WValf00
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 18, 2022. JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of people continued to line up around the clock to file past the queen's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament's Westminster Hall, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours. The queen's eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

The miles-long queue at Westminster Hall closed to new arrivals on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. local time so that everyone in line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.

The queen's third child, Prince Andrew, paid tribute to her Sunday.

"As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide," he said in the statement.

Thousands of police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London's history.

Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.

"I think it's been amazing," said Anna Pettigrew, a 55-year-old teacher. "It's been very emotional, and I think it's been a very fitting tribute to a wonderful queen."

Camilla, the new queen consort, paid tribute to the queen in a video message, saying the monarch "carved her own role" as a "solitary woman" on a world stage dominated by men.

"I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," said Camilla, who is married to King Charles III.

A tide of people continued to stream into Westminster Hall, where the queen's coffin is lying in state, draped in the Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The number of mourners has grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that stretches for at least five miles along the River Thames and into Southwark Park in the city's southeast.

Honoring their patience, Charles and William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people in the line, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Later, all the queen's grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles' sons, were joined by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G46dF_0i0WValf00
Prince William stands in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. Yui Mok / Getty Images

"You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen," said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. "It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren given the things that have happened over the last few years."

Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the queen's coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, requested that both William and Harry wear their military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.

Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their "beloved grannie."

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the sisters wrote.

The queen's four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — held a similar vigil around the coffin on Friday.

The silence in the hall was briefly broken Friday when a man lunged at the coffin. London police said Sunday that a 28-year-old London man, Muhammad Khan, has been charged with behavior intended to "cause alarm, harassment or distress." He will appear in court on Monday.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen's coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen's coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Moment Of Silence#Queen Consort#Britain#Uk#Parliament
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

Why Royal Fans Are Concerned About Prince Harry

King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy