Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gillian Robertson eyes Charles Oliveira's submission record – and a move to 115 pounds
LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson beat Mariya Agapova with a second-round technical submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 210 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Robertson, who got back in the win column after a March loss. Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian...
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DWCS 55 video: Nurullo Aliev mauls way to TKO, then hounds Dana White: 'Next week, I'm ready'
Nurullo Aliev wants a UFC contract, bad. The 22-year-old unbeaten prospect dominated and finished Josh Wick in first-round TKO win at Dana White Contender Series 55. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a flawless showing by Aliev (7-0). He took down Wick (12-6)...
UFC's Marlon Vera responds to Cory Sandhagen's callout: 'If he wants it, he can get it'
Marlon Vera is game to fight Cory Sandhagen next. Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC), who’s coming off a knockout win of Dominick Cruz in August, was in attendance for Sandhagen’s UFC Fight Night 210 headlining fight against Song Yadong on Saturday at the UFC Apex. “Chito” is ranked one spot below Sandhagen in the UFC’s bantamweight standings but has built momentum with four consecutive wins.
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Retains Belt With Lightning-Quick Armbar
MMA fighter Jaqueline Amorim continues to prove she could be a future superstar with another rapid submission at LFA 142. Amorim faced Ashley Nichols in her first LFA strawweight title defense at LFA 142 on Friday. Amorim earned the title back in February in a kneebar submission that took under two minutes to secure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Hardy Brought ‘Venom’ Energy to a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition and Won Gold
Tom Hardy channeled his “Venom” energy onto the mat. The Academy Award nominee and “Mad Max: Fury Road” alum competed in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England, where he won the gold prize. Hardy entered the match under his real name, Edward Hardy, and competed against martial arts veteran Danny Appleby in the tournament’s semi-final match. A spokesperson for the tournament told The Guardian that Hardy was “very humble” and took photographs with fans. “Everyone recognized him,” the spokesperson said. Hardy’s competitor Appleby was “shell-shocked” to learn he was fighting Hardy. Appleby added that Hardy told him to “just...
WWE・
Spinning Back Clique: Jose Aldo's legacy, Aspen Ladd's UFC future, Paul vs. Silva heats up
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Helwani: Dana White Doesn’t Deserve Credit For Saving UFC 279
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani believes that credit for the late UFC 279 card changes is being directed to the wrong individual. Last weekend, the MMA leader hosted its latest pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But despite the event being a marquee one, featuring one of the sport’s biggest superstars, the top three matchups on the card were created just 24 hours prior to fight night.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan completes ‘combat sports trifecta’ by attending UFC, ADCC, and Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan’s latest Saturday in Las Vegas was definitely one to remember. The massively popular podcaster and UFC commentator is a huge fan of combat sports and the grappling arts. That led him to put together a full day of fighting entertainment in Sin City, kicking things off with the annual ADCC grappling event.
Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC
Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters
UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
Comments / 0