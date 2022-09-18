Christopher Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang, held off championship threat Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 on his way to victory at Bristol on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Mustang team were eliminated from the Playoffs at the conclusion of the first round of championship races.

