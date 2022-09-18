ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open

There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision

NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
BRISTOL, TN
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘

Kevin Harvick has taken his Twitter game next level lately, with a dramatic increase of original tweets and replies, often getting salty in his comments. This weekend at Bristol he explained why. The post Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fordauthority.com

No. 17 Nascar Ford Wins Bristol 2022, No. 4 Mustang Eliminated From Playoffs: Video

Christopher Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang, held off championship threat Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 on his way to victory at Bristol on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Mustang team were eliminated from the Playoffs at the conclusion of the first round of championship races.
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol

Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
Yardbarker

BUESCHER STILL IN DISBELIEF HE WON THE TRADITION-RICH BRISTOL NIGHT RACE, THE ONE HE SAID WAS AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Chris Buescher is still pinching himself. He really can’t believe he just won America’s Night Race. Buescher, who snapped a 222-race winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series by taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, was beaming as he looked at the huge BMS trophy and held up his BMS Gladiator Sword on Bristol’s legendary rooftop Victory Lane.
BRISTOL, TN

