Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
For three leading reasons, Kevin Harvick should start seriously considering retirement. The post Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision
NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
NASCAR team faces big closure ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has seen many teams face the unfortunate situation of being close to shutting down their operations. Which team is facing the same fate ahead of 2023?
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘
Kevin Harvick has taken his Twitter game next level lately, with a dramatic increase of original tweets and replies, often getting salty in his comments. This weekend at Bristol he explained why. The post Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing swaps Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch's pit crews for the rest of 2022
Joe Gibbs Racing has swapped pit crews between their No. 11 and No. 18 teams, giving drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch new crews for the remainder of the 2022 season. The swap was first reported by Fox Sports and later confirmed by NASCAR.com. The change comes after Kyle Busch...
No. 17 Nascar Ford Wins Bristol 2022, No. 4 Mustang Eliminated From Playoffs: Video
Christopher Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang, held off championship threat Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 on his way to victory at Bristol on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Mustang team were eliminated from the Playoffs at the conclusion of the first round of championship races.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR’s new championship favorite for the 2022 season
NASCAR has a new championship favorite after the last three races. Let's dive into Christopher Bell's case and the change of guard at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
BUESCHER STILL IN DISBELIEF HE WON THE TRADITION-RICH BRISTOL NIGHT RACE, THE ONE HE SAID WAS AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Chris Buescher is still pinching himself. He really can’t believe he just won America’s Night Race. Buescher, who snapped a 222-race winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series by taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, was beaming as he looked at the huge BMS trophy and held up his BMS Gladiator Sword on Bristol’s legendary rooftop Victory Lane.
The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Next Gen car was a problem at Bristol and could be a problem again at Martinsville. The post The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
