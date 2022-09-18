Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Report: Bedlam football game between Oklahoma, Oklahoma St. to end when Sooners join SEC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The most popular football game in Oklahoma is reportedly coming to an end in a few years. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
okcfox.com
Adam Luck and Derrick Scobey appointed to Oklahoma County Jail Trust
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey and former Pardon and Parole Board chairman Adam Luck were both appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Monday. Commissioner Carrie Blumert appointed Scobey, while Adam Luck was nominated by Kevin Calvey. Scobey replaces Loretta Radford, who has...
okcfox.com
Voter registration events kick off across Oklahoma to increase voter turn out
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Across the state, organizations are holding events for National Voter Registration Day, a day aimed at encouraging Oklahomans to get out and vote this November. Rock the Native Vote kicked off in Scissortail Park, and the League of Women Voters held multiple events to...
okcfox.com
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
okcfox.com
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
okcfox.com
Arkansas farm is going prehistoric for their annual corn maze
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A farm in northeast Arkansas is doing something different to their cornfield for their annual corn maze, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Jackson Farm near Black Rock will be putting a prehistoric twist on their cornfield. Their corn maze will have dinosaurs and...
okcfox.com
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
okcfox.com
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
okcfox.com
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
okcfox.com
Extras needed for new Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron, filming to begin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "A Christmas Present" is set to begin filming soon in Tulsa and extras are needed. Starring Candace Cameron Bure from "Full House" and "Fuller House", this faith-based movie is about a girl named Maggie whose life is well organized with a schedule full of work and appointments.
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Hump-Day
From date night and drinks to musical appreciation. We have the rundown on some great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit...
okcfox.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
okcfox.com
Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
okcfox.com
Man tows away display vehicle away from business in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who towed a landmark display vehicle away. Police say this elderly man drove up to a vehicle on display as a landmark for a local business, hooked it up to his tow truck, and towed it away.
okcfox.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to OKC with production, "Corteo"
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Oklahoma City in 2023 with their family-friendly production of "Corteo." Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday that they will be returning to OKC in Feb. 2023 for their production of Corteo. The story of Corteo delves into the...
okcfox.com
OKC Streetcar achieves 1-million rider milestone after 4 years of service
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — City officials are celebrating after the OKC Streetcar reached its 1-million rider milestone on Saturday, Sept. 10. The OKC Streetcar 1-million milestone was reached after four years of service to the Oklahoma City community, according to EMBARK officials. "I commend everyone at OKC Streetcar for...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
