Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
TULSA, OK
Adam Luck and Derrick Scobey appointed to Oklahoma County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey and former Pardon and Parole Board chairman Adam Luck were both appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Monday. Commissioner Carrie Blumert appointed Scobey, while Adam Luck was nominated by Kevin Calvey. Scobey replaces Loretta Radford, who has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
Arkansas farm is going prehistoric for their annual corn maze

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A farm in northeast Arkansas is doing something different to their cornfield for their annual corn maze, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Jackson Farm near Black Rock will be putting a prehistoric twist on their cornfield. Their corn maze will have dinosaurs and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Football
What's Going On This Hump-Day

From date night and drinks to musical appreciation. We have the rundown on some great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit...
SHAWNEE, OK
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
TULSA, OK
Cirque du Soleil to return to OKC with production, "Corteo"

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Oklahoma City in 2023 with their family-friendly production of "Corteo." Cirque du Soleil announced on Monday that they will be returning to OKC in Feb. 2023 for their production of Corteo. The story of Corteo delves into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Streetcar achieves 1-million rider milestone after 4 years of service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — City officials are celebrating after the OKC Streetcar reached its 1-million rider milestone on Saturday, Sept. 10. The OKC Streetcar 1-million milestone was reached after four years of service to the Oklahoma City community, according to EMBARK officials. "I commend everyone at OKC Streetcar for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

