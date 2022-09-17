ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox suffer a stinging 3-2 defeat in 10 innings, falling 4 back — and 5 in the loss column — in the AL Central

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Every win and loss is magnified in a September race.

The Chicago White Sox suffered a stinging defeat Friday to the Detroit Tigers.

The Sox staged a late rally, leading to extra innings. But they didn’t execute offensively or defensively in the 10th, and Victor Reyes’ sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 3-2 victory in front of 16,355 at Comerica Park.

The Sox couldn’t carry over the momentum from Thursday’s 8-2 road win against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians . Friday’s loss, combined with the Guardians’ comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins, dropped the Sox four games back in the American League Central and five in the loss column with 17 games left.

“We cannot be thinking about Cleveland and Minnesota,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “We have to think about us winning the game. If we concentrate on our games, everything we can take care of. They’ve got to worry about their game. We’ve got to think about winning games here.”

José Abreu’s two-out, two-run double in the eighth tied the game at 2.

It stayed that way, thanks in part to a head’s up play when Sox reliever Joe Kelly flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who tagged out Javier Báez at the plate for an ending-inning double play in the eighth. Báez was attempting to score when the ball bounced back toward the mound after Kelly struck out Spencer Torkelson.

The score was tied at 2 heading to the 10th.

The Sox began the inning with pinch runner Luis Robert at second. He remained there when Alex Lange struck out Josh Harrison, Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada.

“If I would have bunted right there (with Harrison) to move it over, Lange is nasty,” Cairo said. “We’ve got Andrus coming up and (Moncada). He throws a lot of sliders. You’re the visitor so I want to be aggressive. It didn’t work out.

“He’s got a nasty slider and we know him. I wouldn’t change anything that I did. You’ve got to trust your hitters and (Lange) did his job. We didn’t.”

The Sox went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

“Their pitchers, (Tigers starter Matt Manning) threw good,” Cairo said. “It was a good game, bottom line. We’ve got two runs. We didn’t score enough.”

The Tigers elected to bunt and Willi Castro moved Ryan Kreidler to third with a sacrifice. Castro was safe at first on a throwing error by closer Liam Hendriks.

“I thought I had a play at third,” Hendriks said. “But there was no one there. Just the second error of my career, I think. So it’s unfortunate that it happened in this situation.

“(Moncada) was charging in case that ball was to him. It’s exactly the play. But yeah, it was just unfortunate. It is what it is. I need to make a better throw no matter what.”

Hendriks struck out Riley Greene, with Castro taking second.

The Sox had a meeting on the mound to discuss the next move.

“It doesn’t matter who is up,” Hendriks said. “I’m going to face whoever is up. It’s something they know. They were coming to double check that. Who do you want and I don’t care who is on deck or anything like that. I want the guy at the plate.”

Hendriks got ahead of Reyes 1-2. Reyes hit the next pitch to center. Adam Engel raced back and made the catch, but it was hit plenty deep for Kreidler to score the winning run.

“At the end of the day I need to throw a better pitch than that last one,” Hendriks said. “He swung through two fastballs at the top of the zone and then I decide to try to do the same thing and just missed down. He put a good swing on it.

“It is what it is now. That one hurts a little bit. We clawed back in the eighth and that was something we’ve been doing a little bit of late. We weren’t able to squeak this one out.”

The Sox look to turn the page Saturday.

“We’re in a position where we have to win a lot of games in a short period of time, regardless of how Cleveland is playing or Minnesota is playing,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4⅔ innings.

“That really is the focus. We have to come prepared to win every single day for each game here down the stretch.”

Related
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris’ AL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run Tuesday night, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record. The New York Yankees slugger drove a 3-1 sinker from Pittsburgh’s Wil Crowe 430 feet to the left field seats leading off the ninth inning. Judge’s third home run in two games and ninth in September thrilled a screaming crowd at Yankee Stadium. He answered pleas for a curtain call despite New York’s 8-5 deficit.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Luis Robert in center field on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert will take over in center field after AJ Pollock was shifted to left, Andrew Vaughn was moved to right, and Gavin Sheets was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our models...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are on a roll since holding a team meeting the day after a dreadful loss in Arizona last week. As an added bonus, they kept Albert Pujols in the ballpark in the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the Padres, who shut down Pujols and the Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres won their fourth straight since a lackluster 4-0 loss at Arizona on Thursday night, after which they were called out by manager Bob Melvin. They had a team meeting before Friday night’s game and have looked strong ever since.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Tuesday night

Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, AJ Pollock was moved to left, and Luis Robert was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 266 batted balls...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Estrada's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Giants past Rockies 10-7

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. “I think it’s huge,” Yastrzemski said. “It shows that we still care about what’s going on here, all of our individual efforts and our team effort. I think it’s important to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season

The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
CHICAGO, IL
