Bay News 9
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
Bay News 9
Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud
Adding to a host of other potentially problematic legal issues, a group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance.
Bay News 9
Eastman Kodak to recycle expired hand sanitizer produced during pandemic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York state has entered into an agreement with Eastman Kodak to dispose of and recycle the expired hand sanitizer and packaging it produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak will transport 168 tractor trailer loads of sanitizer to Eastman Business Park in Rochester where it will...
Bay News 9
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that's drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented recruitment...
Bay News 9
Former St. Pete resident weathers Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
It’s been about a year since Lucas Habte move from St. Petersburg, Fla., to San Juan, Puerto Rico, but he says he's never had to weather a hurricane until now. He says that Fiona is the first major hurricane he's had to weather. He uses a small generator to...
Bay News 9
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
Bay News 9
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
Bay News 9
Gov. Greg Abbott steps up statewide anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Recent drug overdoses involving Texas teens have led authorities to suspect fentanyl as the root cause. Fatal cases have involved adults as well. The fentanyl crisis has forced state leaders to step up its efforts in addressing the threat this drug poses to the community. In...
Bay News 9
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state's governor's and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee JD Vance...
Bay News 9
Pakele Live: Kamakakehau Fernandez
He might have been born in Arkansas, but Kamakakehau Fernandez has embraced the Hawaiian culture right down to his beautiful falsetto. Listen to it here on this classic segment of "Pakele Live." The OC16's "Pakele Live" features a diverse culture of music from legendary and up-and-coming Hawaiian artists.
Bay News 9
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Bay News 9
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' star Guillermo Rodriguez makes a road trip stop to preview State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — After stopping in Philadelphia on Monday for the Eagles football game, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez paid a visit to Fair Park in Dallas to catch a taste of the State Fair of Texas on Tuesday. Rodriguez will be road tripping around the country....
