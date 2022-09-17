ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State Athletics Establishes Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund

LOGAN, Utah – In memory of Cason Anderson, son of Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson, Utah State Athletics has established the Robert Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund. The fund will provide enhancements to the athletics department's mental health and wellness resources. Through these enhancements, Utah...
Utah State Golf Finishes in 12th Place at Valpo Fall Invitational

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Utah State's golf team finished 12th at the Valpo Fall Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at the Sand Creek Country Club. The Aggies posted a 54-hole team score of 50-over 914 (298-301-315) against the 17-team field. Valparaiso, the tournament host, shot a 10-under 278 on Tuesday to run away with a 34-stroke victory.
