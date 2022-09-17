Read full article on original website
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Athletics Establishes Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund
LOGAN, Utah – In memory of Cason Anderson, son of Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson, Utah State Athletics has established the Robert Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund. The fund will provide enhancements to the athletics department's mental health and wellness resources. Through these enhancements, Utah...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State to Host Mental Health Awareness Game Against UNLV on Saturday, Sept. 24
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State will host its first NCAA Mental Health Awareness Game when the Aggies welcome UNLV to Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. The Aggies will partner with well-known speaker, Rachel Baribeau, the author and founder of "I'm Changing...
utahstateaggies.com
Soccer’s Whitney Lopez Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer junior midfielder Whitney Lopez has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 18. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is Lopez's first time in her career being...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf Finishes in 12th Place at Valpo Fall Invitational
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Utah State's golf team finished 12th at the Valpo Fall Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at the Sand Creek Country Club. The Aggies posted a 54-hole team score of 50-over 914 (298-301-315) against the 17-team field. Valparaiso, the tournament host, shot a 10-under 278 on Tuesday to run away with a 34-stroke victory.
Comments / 0