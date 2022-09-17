Books challenge us to think, reflect, and dare to dream. In this month’s Shondaland series, The Power of Books, we’re delving into the stories behind the story. When the writer Paul Auster said, “One should never underestimate the power of books,” he likely did not mean their power to tear a community apart. Yet that’s what’s happening in Keller, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Since late 2021, when parents were notified that some books in classrooms and libraries would be up for greater scrutiny, followed by a controversial school board election that led to 41 books being forbidden in the schools, parents of the nearly 35,000 students in the Keller school district have been waging a battle that has sometimes gotten ugly.

KELLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO