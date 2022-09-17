Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
texasstandard.org
Fact check: Is Abbott right that raising age for AR purchases is unconstitutional?
Amid calls for a special legislative session after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not changed his stance on gun laws or on calling a special session. Uvalde community members have called on officials to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to...
Majority of Texas voters polled support busing of migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, says he will continue busing migrants to "sanctuary cities" around the nation, and he appears to have the support of Texas voters and border agents.
Gov. Abbott gives reason for bussing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Alice on Tuesday to speak to the Jim Wells County Republican Party. Abbott spoke on a few topics such as police, business and immigration.
“Don’t California My Texas!,” Unless You’re a Donor for Abbott’s Campaign
It might be time for Gov. Greg Abbott to retire his popular rallying cry, “Don’t California my Texas!,” after all, The Golden State has proven to be a powerful donor, giving him millions of dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. In the past,. Abbott has been known to...
Click2Houston.com
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Here's where the Texas November midterm elections stand 50 days out
The elections office has uploaded all 51 early voting locations and hours to its website.
To Build a Theocracy
Facing I-45 north of Houston, next to a Lexus dealership, stands Grace Woodlands church. Inside, author Tanner Roberts, conservative strategist Greg Price, and political consultant Micah Bock shared their knowledge with 30-odd attendees of the Texas Youth Summit in a talk titled, “Communicating Effectively and Winning the Social Media War.”
keranews.org
Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana
If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
dallasexpress.com
Governor Abbott Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed the month from September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, urging Texans to celebrate and recognize this month in the Lone Star State. “Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold...
Drug overdoses in Fort Worth reach 3 year high
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Ambulance calls for drug overdose patients have reached a three-year high in Fort Worth and much of Tarrant County.Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Health were treating an average of nearly three patients a day in August, after the trend that started in 2019 had started to improve during the latter half of last year.The increase was reported Wednesday as Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, due to the massive amount of fentanyl still pouring in over the border.Appearing with law enforcement representatives in Midland, Gov. Abbott also said he...
keranews.org
Rules apparently do matter: Dallas City Council forced to delay tax vote — and approving budget
State law requires the city council to approve the budget before it votes on the tax rate. And there must be a public hearing before the budget vote. The city council failed to advertise the meeting in a timely manner, so that has also been postponed to next week. As...
shondaland.com
How Attempts to Ban Books Are Tearing a Texas Community Apart
Books challenge us to think, reflect, and dare to dream. In this month’s Shondaland series, The Power of Books, we’re delving into the stories behind the story. When the writer Paul Auster said, “One should never underestimate the power of books,” he likely did not mean their power to tear a community apart. Yet that’s what’s happening in Keller, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Since late 2021, when parents were notified that some books in classrooms and libraries would be up for greater scrutiny, followed by a controversial school board election that led to 41 books being forbidden in the schools, parents of the nearly 35,000 students in the Keller school district have been waging a battle that has sometimes gotten ugly.
Denton County Appraisal District leader ousted by board
The Denton County Appraisal District board placed Chief Appraiser Hope McClure on paid leave during its Sept. 13 meeting. The board discussed the matter during an over two-hour executive session before voting to oust the top administrator. The board named Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer the interim chief appraiser. The...
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
MSNBC
Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’
Amber and Adam Briggle, parents of a transgender child in Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the hardship their family has endured under the policies of Greg Abbott, including being investigated by the DFPS, and their message to parents and the public about how to support transgender children.Sept. 17, 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Child Passenger Safety Week in Texas
During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been raising awareness about the proper way to secure young passengers in cars and other vehicles. The weeklong event runs from September 18 to September 24. A press release from DPS shares that motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death in children across the nation.
dallasexpress.com
Comptroller’s Good For Texas Tour Continues
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will be continuing with his Good for Texas Tour across the state, according to a September 15 press release. On the 15th, the comptroller stopped by San Antonio Water System’s H2Oaks Center. The press release shares that this center holds the largest aquifer storage and recovery system in Texas, and the second largest groundwater desalination plant in the state.
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
