Fort Worth, TX

Texas Observer

To Build a Theocracy

Facing I-45 north of Houston, next to a Lexus dealership, stands Grace Woodlands church. Inside, author Tanner Roberts, conservative strategist Greg Price, and political consultant Micah Bock shared their knowledge with 30-odd attendees of the Texas Youth Summit in a talk titled, “Communicating Effectively and Winning the Social Media War.”
keranews.org

Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana

If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
DENTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
dallasexpress.com

Governor Abbott Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed the month from September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, urging Texans to celebrate and recognize this month in the Lone Star State. “Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Drug overdoses in Fort Worth reach 3 year high

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Ambulance calls for drug overdose patients have reached a three-year high in Fort Worth and much of Tarrant County.Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Health were treating an average of nearly three patients a day in August, after the trend that started in 2019 had started to improve during the latter half of last year.The increase was reported Wednesday as Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, due to the massive amount of fentanyl still pouring in over the border.Appearing with law enforcement representatives in Midland, Gov. Abbott also said he...
FORT WORTH, TX
shondaland.com

How Attempts to Ban Books Are Tearing a Texas Community Apart

Books challenge us to think, reflect, and dare to dream. In this month’s Shondaland series, The Power of Books, we’re delving into the stories behind the story. When the writer Paul Auster said, “One should never underestimate the power of books,” he likely did not mean their power to tear a community apart. Yet that’s what’s happening in Keller, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Since late 2021, when parents were notified that some books in classrooms and libraries would be up for greater scrutiny, followed by a controversial school board election that led to 41 books being forbidden in the schools, parents of the nearly 35,000 students in the Keller school district have been waging a battle that has sometimes gotten ugly.
KELLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Child Passenger Safety Week in Texas

During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been raising awareness about the proper way to secure young passengers in cars and other vehicles. The weeklong event runs from September 18 to September 24. A press release from DPS shares that motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death in children across the nation.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Comptroller’s Good For Texas Tour Continues

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will be continuing with his Good for Texas Tour across the state, according to a September 15 press release. On the 15th, the comptroller stopped by San Antonio Water System’s H2Oaks Center. The press release shares that this center holds the largest aquifer storage and recovery system in Texas, and the second largest groundwater desalination plant in the state.
TEXAS STATE

