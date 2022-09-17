ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Seek Hit-and-Run Suspect

Dallas police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead, according to a press release. Police are looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a black Chevrolet SUV with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Suspects Arrested in Local Double Homicide

Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Near Local Sonic

Garland police announced on Friday that the suspect in the shooting of a South Garland High School student has been arrested. Police responded shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were...
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Oak Cliff Crosswalk

A man was knocked down by a gray 2011 SUV while crossing East Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff on Saturday night, according to Dallas police. It was around 9 p.m. on September 17 when the man reportedly entered the 3800 block crosswalk with the crossing light showing “no crossing.”
DALLAS, TX

