dpdbeat.com
Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Seek Hit-and-Run Suspect
Dallas police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead, according to a press release. Police are looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a black Chevrolet SUV with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse.
Man gets life for killing 28-year-old woman in crash as he fled Garland police
DALLAS — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly crash as he fled police in Garland last year, officials announced Monday. A jury found Bobby Lee Murphy guilty of murder and returned a sentence of life in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler driver killed in fiery Collin County crash identified as 71-year-old man
FAIRVIEW, Texas - 71-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez Gomez was the driver of the 18-wheeler killed in a fiery crash at the Fairview-Allen border on Tuesday, according to the Collin County Medical Examiner. Gomez's tractor-trailer flipped over the concrete guard rail on US-75 near Stacy Road. Allen police say the big rig...
Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
dallasexpress.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Local Double Homicide
Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.
fox4news.com
Second suspect sought for June murder at Dallas gas station
One of the murder suspects wanted for a deadly attempted carjacking is behind bars, thanks in part to FOX 4’s Trackdown segment profiling cold cases. Now, police want to find the person they say actually pulled the trigger.
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
dallasexpress.com
18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Near Local Sonic
Garland police announced on Friday that the suspect in the shooting of a South Garland High School student has been arrested. Police responded shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were...
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
Man jailed on a South Dallas murder charge
An accused killer is behind bars in Dallas where the victim, Adrian Cole. was gunned down over the weekend. Cole was found dead from multiple gunshots in the doorway of a home on Terrell Street
fox4news.com
Video shows 18-wheeler falling from overpass in fiery crash
Another driver managed to record a fiery crash that left the driver of an 18-wheeler dead in Collin County. The video shows the big rig out of control. It flies over the concrete barrier where it catches on fire and then crashes down onto the street below.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Oak Cliff Crosswalk
A man was knocked down by a gray 2011 SUV while crossing East Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff on Saturday night, according to Dallas police. It was around 9 p.m. on September 17 when the man reportedly entered the 3800 block crosswalk with the crossing light showing “no crossing.”
