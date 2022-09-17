Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gopoly.com
Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club Set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Seven teams from Golfstat's top 50 men's collegiate golf team rankings are entered in the inaugural Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club, scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Carmel. Washington leads the way in the 13-team field with a No. 10...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iebusinessdaily.com
Second WSS store to open in Riverside
WSS shoe store chain has leased space in Riverside formerly occupied by Rite-Aid. The company, which locates primarily in working class communities, will occupy 15,000-square-feet at 3849 Chicago Ave., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented WSS in the lease negotiations. Terms of the agreement were...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
healthcaredive.com
Providence plans $712M Southern California expansion
Providence is planning a $712 million expansion to add to its footprint in southern California. The Washington-based health system said Monday it will break ground on a new patient tower and two new medical centers to meet the growing demand for services in the region. The patient tower will add...
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Fall arrives, but summer-like temperatures continue in SoCal Thursday
Thursday marks the first day of fall, but temperatures in Southern California will remain warm and get hotter through the end of the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
Recycling Today
CMC acquires California scrap firm
Irving, Texas-based Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has announced the acquisition of Advanced Steel Recovery LLC (ASR), a scrap processing firm based in Fontana, California. Calling ASR “a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals,” CMC says the acquired firm’s operations include “processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets.” ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of ferrous and nonferrous scrap annually via its collection, processing and brokerage activities, CMC says.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
NBC Los Angeles
One Orange County Principal Follows in His Father's Footsteps
An Orange County principal is really experiencing déjà vu. He is now working at the school where he spent four formative years and he's doing it in the office where his father was principal 30 years ago. Jimmy Martin admits that education is in his blood. He initially...
calexicochronicle.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
newportbeachindy.com
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros...
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
Comments / 0