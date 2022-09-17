Read full article on original website
247Sports
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced
The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
Kait 8
City struggles to find volunteers for youth sports
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parks and Recreation directors scramble to fill in spots for popular fall sports such as soccer. The city of Jonesboro said it has around 1,300 kids signed up for the youth programs. Quality volunteers are hard to come by, as many parents are barely able to...
