ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

This is who's on the guest list for the Queen's funeral

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Prominent figures from around the world are gathering together in London this week to celebrate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Having served as head of the British monarchy for 70 years, the Queen left an impression of stability and was loved by millions of people around the world.

This includes world leaders, foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and celebrities who are gathering together to prepare for the Queen's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of those, here's who is going to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family

Most obviously in attendance will be the Queen's family otherwise known as the Royal Family.

The new King of England King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles will likely be front-and-center along with the Queen's other children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

The Queen's grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess, Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount James Severn will also be in attendance.

The respective spouses of each Royal Family members are invited as well.

It is unclear if any of the Queen's great-grandchildren will be allowed to attend.

Other Royals

Royals from across the globe are also invited to the Queen's funeral. This includes:

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

King Abdullah of Jordan

Albert II, Prince of Monaco

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait

and more.

World Leaders

Nearly every world leader, or ambassador, from countries with diplomatic relations to the UK is invited to the Queen's funeral.

The only countries with leaders not invited are Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Here is who is attending so far:

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia

George Vella, President of Malta

Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius' Prime Minister

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine

James Marap, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, head of state of Samoa

Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia

Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu

Liz Truss, Prime Minster of the United Kingdom

Joe Biden, President of the United States

Foreign Diplomats

Diplomats and ambassadors to the UK are also invited to the Queen's funeral.

Additionally the Secretary General of NATO, President of the EU, and President of the EU Council are invited.

Celebrities

Although nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet, there is speculation as to the celebrities who will be invited to the Queen's funeral.

Some believe Sir David Attenborough, the nature documentarian who the Queen had a friendship with, will be invited. Sir Attenborough was knighted by the Queen in 1985.

David Beckham was seen attending the lying-in-the-state for Her Majesty leading some to wonder if he and wife, Victoria Beckham, may be invited formally.

Additionally, English composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber may be in attendance as he wrote the Queen a musical for her 60th birthday.

Other invitees may include Sir Elton John, actor Daniel Craig, Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The List

The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Queen Letizia Of Spain#Russia#Uk#The Royal Family#King Of England King
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
U.K.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral

While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony. These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been...
U.K.
Vogue Magazine

All the Notable Guests at the Queen’s State Funeral

More than 500 heads of state and dignitaries made up the 2,000 guests invited to the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey today. Among them were U.S. president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Other representatives from the Commonwealth were present, too, as well as British prime minister Liz Truss.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Buckingham Palace has released the official schedule for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The UK government is expected to release its own guidance concerning arrangements for the funeral processions in London and Windsor. This post will be updated to reflect any additional information. MONDAY, SEPT. 19.
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy