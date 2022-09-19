This is who's on the guest list for the Queen's funeral

Prominent figures from around the world are gathering together in London this week to celebrate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Having served as head of the British monarchy for 70 years, the Queen left an impression of stability and was loved by millions of people around the world.

This includes world leaders, foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and celebrities who are gathering together to prepare for the Queen's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Of those, here's who is going to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family

Most obviously in attendance will be the Queen's family otherwise known as the Royal Family.

The new King of England King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles will likely be front-and-center along with the Queen's other children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

The Queen's grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess, Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount James Severn will also be in attendance.

The respective spouses of each Royal Family members are invited as well.

It is unclear if any of the Queen's great-grandchildren will be allowed to attend.

Other Royals

Royals from across the globe are also invited to the Queen's funeral. This includes:

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

King Abdullah of Jordan

Albert II, Prince of Monaco

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait

and more.

World Leaders

Nearly every world leader, or ambassador, from countries with diplomatic relations to the UK is invited to the Queen's funeral.

The only countries with leaders not invited are Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Here is who is attending so far:

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia

George Vella, President of Malta

Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius' Prime Minister

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine

James Marap, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland



Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, head of state of Samoa

Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia

Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu

Liz Truss, Prime Minster of the United Kingdom

Joe Biden, President of the United States

Foreign Diplomats

Diplomats and ambassadors to the UK are also invited to the Queen's funeral.

Additionally the Secretary General of NATO, President of the EU, and President of the EU Council are invited.

Celebrities

Although nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet, there is speculation as to the celebrities who will be invited to the Queen's funeral.

Some believe Sir David Attenborough, the nature documentarian who the Queen had a friendship with, will be invited. Sir Attenborough was knighted by the Queen in 1985.

David Beckham was seen attending the lying-in-the-state for Her Majesty leading some to wonder if he and wife, Victoria Beckham, may be invited formally.

Additionally, English composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber may be in attendance as he wrote the Queen a musical for her 60th birthday.

Other invitees may include Sir Elton John, actor Daniel Craig, Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

