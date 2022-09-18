ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

odusports.com

Men's Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. "We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game...
RICHMOND, VA
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Visits James Madison Thursday

Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) at James Madison (5-2-2, 1-0-0) When: 7 p.m. – Thursday. Where: Sentara Park – Harrisonburg, Va. Georgia Southern (1-2-4, 0-0-1) at Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) When: 3:30 p.m. – Sunday. Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va. Stream: click here. Live Stats:...
HARRISONBURG, VA
odusports.com

Sailing Notches Fourth-Place Finish at Chesapeake Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team competed in a pair of events this weekend, placing fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and delivered a pair of top-10 finishes at the Faye Bennet women's singles event. The Monarchs placed fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and were led by...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

GrowGeneration Announces Planned Opening of New Hydroponic Garden Center in Richmond, Virginia

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 60 locations across 15 states, today announced the opening of a new hydroponic garden center to serve the emerging Virginia hydroponics market. The new store in Richmond becomes the first in the state and is scheduled to open September 26, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005482/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RICHMOND, VA
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Kicks Off Homecoming 2022 with Pop-Up Concert

[RICHMOND, VA – September 19, 2022] -- Virginia Union University (VUU) will kick off Homecoming 2022 with a Pre-Homecoming Pop-up Concert. The event will take place on Friday, September 30, at 7 PM at Liberation Church in Richmond’s Southside. The event, hosted by the Hezekiah Walker Center for...
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
RICHMOND, VA

