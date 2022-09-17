Read full article on original website
lynchburgsports.com
James named ODAC women's runner of the week
Forest, Va. -- Sarah James ran a new collegiate best and finished fifth in her 2022 full-distance debut for University of Lynchburg's women's cross country team Friday. Tuesday, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference named the Hornets' sophomore its runner of the week. James was the top NCAA Division III finisher...
lynchburgsports.com
Csorba wins ODAC men's runner of the week honor
Forest, Va. -- Frank Csorba continued to rack up the awards Tuesday after a record-setting weekend as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference office announced University of Lynchburg's star men's cross country senior as its runner of the week. The Boydton native broke Lynchburg's 8-kilometer cross country record Friday, winning the...
lynchburgsports.com
Men's golf places second in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg men's golf freshman Joey Easmeil shot 71 (-1) in Round 2 at the Kinder-Williams Invitational as the Hornets played to a second-place finish. Playing as the "B" team, the Hornets paced four Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams and 13 teams in total. They finished...
lynchburgsports.com
Equestrian opens season ranked atop NCEA poll
Waco, Texas -- University of Lynchburg's equestrian program will begin the 2022-23 National Collegiate Equestrian Association season in newfound territory – No. 1 in the country. The NCEA named Lynchburg its preseason No. 1 in the single-discipline category, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon with its full ahead-of-the-year rankings for...
lynchburgsports.com
USTFCCCA dubs Csorba Division III runner of the week
New Orleans, La. -- Frank Csorba raced to victory in record-breaking fashion Friday for University of Lynchburg's men's cross country team. Csorba earned the M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NCAA Division III men's runner of the week award, the USTFCCCA announced Monday afternoon.
lynchburgsports.com
Field hockey's Brady wins ODAC player of the week award
Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg field hockey goalkeeper Kayla Brady had the best week of her collegiate career, helping the Hornets to an unbeaten three-game run over the past five days. Monday afternoon, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference honored the junior as its field hockey player of the week.
