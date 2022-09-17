Read full article on original website
Five things to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights ahead of Iowa's Big Ten opener
Big Ten play kicks off for Iowa on Saturday as the Hawkeyes will go to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa is off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over South Dakota State and Nevada and the loss to Iowa State. Rutgers is 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The wins on the road against Boston College and Temple came by a total of three points.
