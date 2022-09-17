Big Ten play kicks off for Iowa on Saturday as the Hawkeyes will go to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa is off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over South Dakota State and Nevada and the loss to Iowa State. Rutgers is 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The wins on the road against Boston College and Temple came by a total of three points.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO