Iowa Football Notebook: Injury situation going into Rutgers, more from Kirk Ferentz's Tuesday Press Conference
On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media ahead of this coming Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers. "I think two other positives, the guys did a good job refocusing, which you have to credit our leaders on that one, during some unusual delays," Ferentz said during his opening statement. "The other thing, too, just occurred to me , it's the first time we've been able to work in the rain. Seems like every time it rained in the preseason, it came with thunder and lightning, so we got chased indoors. Really didn't get to work with a wet ball an extensive period, and did that certainly the other night and came out of it okay that way.
Postgame Celebration of Iowa HS Football Game Under Investigation
The No. 4 Ankeny Hawks handed the No. 1 Southeast Polk Rams the first loss of the 2022 season on Friday of last week. In a 31-14 throttling upset, the Hawks had quite a bit to celebrate. This was a win that avenged a 24-7 loss in the 5A State Championship last season, and Ankeny was coming off a 17-10 loss to Dowling Catholic from the previous week.
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Hawkeye fan gets tickets to Saturday’s game thanks to Spencer Petras
IOWA CITY, Iowa — One Hawkeye fan got to attend Saturday's game thank to quarterback Spencer Petras. Jasemine Bybee is a huge Hawkeye fan who posted a tweet about wanting to go to a home game in January. That's when Petras reached out to her, saying he'd get her...
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
Medical facility, luxury suites and retail all part of CYTown plans at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University unveiled its plans on Monday for a community destination spot called CYTown. CYTown is to be located between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. Included in the $200 million development is a $25 million project to upgrade paving and lighting systems, and install...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
