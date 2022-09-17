The Oregon State University Public Safety Department in Corvallis has acquired a new portable radar message sign called the SpeedALERT 24 for fall term. There are advanced plans in effect for public safety, specifically regarding traffic control. The department introduces a new trailer technology to regulate and record data for speeds in curated areas of campus. Shannon Anderson, chief and associate vice president of Public Safety at OSU said her hope is that this new trailer will protect students and educate them on road safety.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO