Portland, OR

OSU admits record number of students for fall 2022

Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus expects to welcome a record number of students this fall, causing cramped on-campus housing. “We are definitely expecting a record number of new incoming students this fall, and that is really growing on a trend that started last year,” said Noah Buckley, the director of undergraduate admissions.
CORVALLIS, OR
Flynn Creek Circus enters its 20th year, heading to Corvallis

Founded in 2002, the Flynn Creek Circus has been entertaining the pacific northwest for twenty years now and this September, the people of Corvallis have an opportunity to see their 2022 show. The website itself describes its show as “charmingly self-aware, raw, edgy, sometimes profound and entirely family friendly”....
CORVALLIS, OR
4500 students move into OSU dorms

Cars line the streets around campus on Sept. 17th at OSU. Roughly 1,200 students moved in on Saturday, with 4,500 students estimated to move in over all four days.
CORVALLIS, OR
OSU Public Safety Department acquires new device for traffic safety

The Oregon State University Public Safety Department in Corvallis has acquired a new portable radar message sign called the SpeedALERT 24 for fall term. There are advanced plans in effect for public safety, specifically regarding traffic control. The department introduces a new trailer technology to regulate and record data for speeds in curated areas of campus. Shannon Anderson, chief and associate vice president of Public Safety at OSU said her hope is that this new trailer will protect students and educate them on road safety.
CORVALLIS, OR
Preview: Beaver Community Fair

Over 200 booths representing Oregon State University clubs and local businesses will soon line the fields outside the Memorial Union and the Student Experience Center Plaza. The annual 12th Beaver Community Fair returns on Sept. 30 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm, allowing students to gain familiarity with what their school and community has to offer.

