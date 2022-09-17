Read full article on original website
The Long-Disputed Meaning Behind Bob Seger’s ‘Still The Same’
A messiah to the Midwest middle-class, a deity to all dads, no one rocks like Bob Seger. Throughout his 60-year career, that instantly recognizable voice—full of fiery rasp, the swift and nimble, yet thundering and anthemic, production, and his Seger-ness alone could qualify the legend for a genre all his own.
The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The MinneapolisStar Tribune ]
Watch Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard Sing “Pancho & Lefty” For ‘Last Of The Breed: Live In Concert’
It really doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard on the same stage, so it is no surprise that “Pancho & Lefty” is one of my all-time favorite duets. In 2007, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price teamed up for a taped concert...
Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Share “Furrowed Brow” via Glide Magazine
Summery Classic Indie-Rock Jam, “Furrowed Brow”. Due Out September 23 via Super Canoe & WBAZ Records. “shimmering synth textures, crunching riffs, and feather-light handclaps” – Under The Radar. “Evoking a touch of The Strokes, The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, and more, […] transcends that ever-changing boundary between the...
Otoboke Beaver Begin North American Tour Next Month | ‘Super Champon’ LP Out Now
Singles: “I don’t want to die alone” “PARDON?” “YAKITORI”. “I am not maternal” “Don’t call me mojo”. Acclaimed Japanese punk-rock-garage quartet Otoboke Beaver are embarking on their highly anticipated, and rapidly selling out, North American tour beginning next month; dates and tickets available here. The tour comes in support of their newly released album Super Champon via Damnably. Having earned support from NPR, Pitchfork, FADER, Stereogum, Bandcamp Daily, TheNeedleDrop, BrooklynVegan, and beyond, the album sees the band explore themes like pushing back on societal pressure to reproduce, calling out ridiculous judgements on what gives a woman value, and reacting to uninvited counsel from patronising people, across an impressive 18 tracks in 20 minutes.
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
If There Was An Academy Award Given For "Best Monologue In A Motion Picture," Which Scenes Would've For Sure Won?
Scenes so good, they literally require no other actors.
Penny Lane Dreams of ‘Morocco’ in Latest Song From ‘Almost Famous’ Musical
Penny Lane’s Moroccan dream gets the full song treatment in the latest offering from the upcoming Almost Famous musical. The tender tune is led by Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny in the upcoming adaptation, with a few contribution from Casey Likes, who plays William Miller. Over acoustic guitar and dreamy piano, Pfeiffer shares her desire to leave everything behind and venture to Morocco with William by her side: “Why be stuck when there’s motion/Gotta move before it’s too late/So fly yourself cross the ocean/And turn your good into great,” Pfeiffer sings.
‘Monarch’: ‘There Can Only Be One Queen’ Recap
Y’all, grab a cold drink and maybe put on something sparkly. We’re going to Dottie… The post ‘Monarch’: ‘There Can Only Be One Queen’ Recap appeared first on Outsider.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
SYLVETTE — Announce New Album: ‘Single Thread’
Manchester-based art-rock five-piece SYLVETTE have shared a spine-tingling cover of Nine Inch Nails classic: ‘Right Where It Belongs’. The new track arrives as the band confirm a release date for their third album: ‘Single Thread’ – which will arrive on 25th November 2022. A sprawling...
Lyndon Morgans (AKA Songdog) 28 October new album
YNDON MORGANS (AKA ‘SONGDOG’) – album out 28 October 2022 on Junkyard Songs – album preceded by 14 October single ‘Of Gods And Men’. “A totally unique sound” Jack Douglas (Producer – John Lennon, Miles Davis, George Harrison, Patti Smith, New York Dolls) Set for...
Usher Sells Out 2022 Vegas Residency Dates
Although Usher is on a month-long hiatus from his My Way Vegas Residency at Dolby Live, he’ll return to sold-out crowds when he complete its leg of 2022. The remaining nine performances—scheduled for Oct. 12 through Oct. 29—have officially sold out, but those who missed out are in luck as the King of R&B will return in 2023. Starting in March 2023, the 8701 crooner will kick off the third leg of his Vegas residency with 25 shows, which will run through mid-July.More from VIBE.comNew Music Friday: R&B Releases From Mariah Carey, Usher, DIXSON, And More Kick Off Fall 2022Usher...
Röyksopp – “Me&Youphoria” (Feat. Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)
Röyksopp are nearing the end of their Profound Mysteries project, which so far has encompassed two full-length albums. A third and final one will be released in November, and they announced it a few weeks back alongside a pair of tracks, “Speed King” and “The Night,” the latter featuring Alison Goldfrapp.
Sudden death of leading English musician, 51
Mourning has stretched across the folk, rock and classical worlds for Paul Sartin, oboist and violinist of the Bellowhead band, who died suddenly at 51. He collapsed shortly before taking the stage. Paul Sartin recently participated in a Vaughan Williams documentary for Radio 4’s Front Row.
Guns N' Roses announce huge Use Your Illusion I & II box set
Hard rock icons Guns N' Roses have revealed details of an epic Use Your Illusion I & II box set. Revisiting the groundbreaking third and fourth album from the Los Angeles legends, both albums are coming in vinyl, CD and super deluxe packages that include a whopping 97 tracks – 63 of which are previously unreleased.
Slipknot re-release music video catalogue in HD
Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition. It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.
Kwon Eun-bi announces new mini-album ‘Lethality’ with a cryptic teaser
K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi has announced her comeback with her third mini-album. On September 20 at midnight KST, the 26-year-old singer unveiled a mysterious first teaser poster for her third solo mini-album, titled ‘Lethality’. The new poster, which features a dark room framed by red, gold-trimmed curtains, reveals...
Korean singer-songwriter Baek Yerin announces 2022 North American tour
South Korean musician Baek Yerin will soon be heading to North America to tour – find dates, cities and ticket sale info below. On September 20, the singer took to Twitter to announce her forthcoming 2022 North American tour, which will take place from November to December. Baek will be kicking off the 14-show tour in Atlanta on November 28, before heading to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
Ex-Journey Frontman Files to Block Former Bandmates’ Song Title Trademarks
Ex-Journey lead singer Steve Perry is taking legal action to stop his former bandmates from owning merchandise trademarks on the names of many of the band’s biggest hits. In a petition filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Sept. 11, Perry asked the agency to invalidate 20 trademark registrations held by a company called Freedom JN LLC – an entity that he says is controlled by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon.
