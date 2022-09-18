ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Opening night at the Baldwin County Fair

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was the opening night of the 71st annual Baldwin County Fair with lights, rides, and fun times lasting through the week. From the petting zoo to lots of snacks and prizes, there was enough for the whole family to have fun. “For me, being a...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile native shares connection with Queen on humane horse treatment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you get something in the mail from the Queen of England herself. Two years, ago Mobile native and director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby received formal recognition from Queen Elizabeth II for his work promoting humane training of horses over methods that cause pain or what’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
SATSUMA, AL
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

